In Greater New Orleans, the gap between classroom and career is narrowing as schools and colleges work in step with industry.

What was once an abrupt handoff from graduation to the job market is evolving into tailored programs aimed at providing students with practical skills and curricula shaped by employers to reflect workforce needs. As a result, entire sectors are gaining a pipeline of graduates ready to step in on day one.

YouthForce NOLA Gets a Boost

This summer, 290 New Orleans high school students gained hands-on work experience through YouthForce NOLA internships, completing 106 on-the-job hours and classroom instruction in professional skills and financial literacy, supported by city-funded stipends.

- Sponsors -

Founded in 2015, YouthForce grew out of post-Katrina findings that showed that despite improved graduation rates, some students were finishing high school without the skills or networks to succeed in the workforce or higher education.

Internship models like YouthForce’s are now drawing statewide attention. In 2023, only 5% of Louisiana high school graduates earned internship credit, but a new accountability system adopted by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is incentivizing schools to expand paid work-based learning. The state has backed the push with $2 million in funding, and YouthForce is training educators to design and manage internships for districts across Louisiana. Officials expect these changes to significantly increase the number of high school students with real workforce experience before graduation.

“As we reflect on the remarkable success of YouthForce NOLA’s 290 talented, hardworking high school interns this summer, I am incredibly proud of the opportunities that we create for young people,” said YouthForce NOLA President and CEO Cate Swinburn. “Our journey from 17 interns to hundreds is a testament to the dedication of our community and partners who believe in the potential of our youth, especially Entergy, Ochsner Health and the 90 other businesses that hosted interns this summer. These young people are more ready for their careers and have grown in confidence that will serve them for a lifetime. New Orleans’ future is bright with so many businesses and leaders supporting young people on their path to career.”

Parents are talking just as much about the Career Center as they are which high school their kids will go to. – Claire Jecklin, executive director of New Orleans Career Center (NOCC)

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Enrollment Surges at New Orleans Career Center

YouthForce NOLA isn’t the only local program rethinking how high school connects to careers. Founded in 2017, the New Orleans Career Center (NOCC) offers students two years of daily, half-day career training alongside its regular classes, providing hands-on experience in fields tied to regional workforce needs.

“When we started there was no healthcare training for high school students,” said Claire Jecklin, executive director of NOCC. “We built those programs from the ground up. We really look at where the jobs are.”

That philosophy carried into the pandemic when NOCC pivoted toward a rapid nurse training program and worked with healthcare institutions to refine the curriculum.

- Sponsors -

“We talked to hiring managers and floor supervisors to look at what we needed to change,” Jecklin said. “We were able to advocate for a higher wage with one healthcare institution because we were providing so much training. That give-and-take with industry makes us matchmakers.”

As enrollment grew, NOCC adapted its offerings to meet shifting needs. When the Patient Care Technician pathway filled, the center leaned into Licensed Practical Nursing to address the broader shortage, building a direct path to jobs with partners like Ochsner. Employers are now at the table as NOCC expands into pharmacy tech and EMS training.

Enrollment has jumped 150% in two years, reaching a record 800 students. Jecklin credits not just visibility but student-driven momentum.

“Young people are the best at spreading the word. They’ll share their practice to TikTok, for example. Parents are talking just as much about the Career Center as they are which high school their kids will go to.”

For Jecklin, the growth is about more than numbers.

“Young people, like everyone else, want a sense of purpose,” she said. “In our economy and in the industries that we have in the region, a young person’s best bet is to enter at a higher wage, to have an articulated path to advancement and to know what that is — that’s what we do.”

Nunez Community College Sees Record-Setting Graduating Class and new Offerings

Colleges are also reshaping their role in the talent pipeline. At Nunez Community College, enrollment in trades such as instrumentation, electrical, HVACR, welding and nursing has more than doubled, and the 2024–25 year marked a milestone with the school’s largest graduating class — over 1,000 completers.

A new Maritime Operations Certificate is being designed with port officials and tenants. “This program is designed to give students multiple career options in a single pathway,” said Chancellor Dr. Tina Tinney. “Our goal is to build a cross-trained workforce that the maritime industry can count on for safety, skill and flexibility.”

Nunez has also added a nearly $1 million liquefied natural gas training unit, one of the few in Louisiana.

“Louisiana is leading the world in LNG exports, and this trainer gives our students the chance to practice on equipment they’ll see in the field,” said Kyle Steib, program chair of process technology. “It’s a game-changer for preparing graduates to step directly into high-wage jobs.”

In Fall 2025, Nunez launched an associate degree in cybersecurity and information assurance with support from the Louisiana Board of Regents.

“Cybersecurity isn’t just an IT concern, it’s a public safety and economic security concern,” said Reggie Poché, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and engagement. “By starting this degree, we are ensuring our students are job-ready while also strengthening the resilience of local businesses and organizations.”

The college also runs Louisiana’s only aerospace manufacturing program.

“Louisiana has a proud tradition of contributing to space exploration, and Nunez is the only college in the state preparing students with these specialized aerospace skills,” explained Tinney. “Since advanced manufacturing is a dynamic and ever-evolving field, we engage in frequent conversations with our industry partners to ensure that our program is relevant and caters to their needs.”

Another recent addition was created in response to a workforce study by GNO, Inc. — the Coastal Studies and Geographic Information Systems program prepares students for roles in coastal restoration and Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana Master Plan projects. Partnerships with organizations like Ducks Unlimited are already producing new certifications.

Louisiana’s healthcare workforce is facing a critical moment. These shortages directly affect hospital operations, patient care and rural access making it a statewide concern. – Dr. Stanton McNeely, president, University of Holy Cross

University of New Orleans Expands STEM Access

While Nunez is scaling technical and trade pathways, the University of New Orleans is tackling workforce gaps in science and technology. A six-year, nearly $2 million National Science Foundation (NSF) grant is currently supporting low-income students in biology and computer science through scholarships, mentoring and experiential learning. The program is set to run through 2031.

Nearly half of NSF S-STEM scholars at four-year institutions graduate, compared to just 16% of Pell Grant recipients nationally. Of those entering the workforce, 86% secure jobs in STEM fields, far above the national average.

“This award is geared toward using modern feedback on what actually makes students successful,” explained Carol Lunn, UNO’s assistant vice president for research and economic development. “Students are working with faculty members and gaining experiential learning which is much more effective.”

The initiative builds on recent gains at UNO, where freshman enrollment rose 20% in fall 2024, transfer enrollment surged 60%, and the university ranked in the top 10% nationally on the Social Mobility Index. Over the life of the grant, 60 students will receive scholarships averaging $6,200 annually, with awards of up to $15,000.

“One of the main complaints from the private sector is that the local economy is not diversified due to a lack of STEM graduates,” said Lunn. “The NSF funds will directly address that need, lifting up more people while meeting the needs of industry partners for a more highly trained workforce.

“As the only urban research university in the state, we take very seriously our obligation to the city to uplift and support the middle class, making sure we are on point to benefit people in the region,” she added. “We want to be an anchor institution. The faculty involved in this have a long history of bringing in people and training them to help elevate the entire region. When a first-generation student attends university, it lifts up their entire family.”

University of Holy Cross Is Meeting the Nursing Need

Nowhere is the workforce gap more urgent than in healthcare. Facing a projected 42% shortfall in nurses and widening gaps across the healthcare spectrum, the University of Holy Cross (UHC) is working to prepare more students for jobs.

“Louisiana’s healthcare workforce is facing a critical moment,” said UHC President Dr. Stanton McNeely. “These shortages directly affect hospital operations, patient care and rural access, making it a statewide concern.”

To meet that challenge, UHC has designed programs that support nontraditional and first-generation students balancing work and family, with a model blending academic rigor, career preparation and flexible learning.

For students the approach is paying off. Theresa Vead, a 2025 graduate, said the program’s family-like environment prepared her to step into a pediatric nursing role at Ochsner Medical Center.

“What I enjoyed most about University of Holy Cross was the family-like environment it provided. Being part of a smaller nursing program allowed me to form close bonds with both my classmates and the faculty. This strong support system played a major role in my success,” she said. “After graduation, I began working at Ochsner Medical Center as a pediatric nurse. I’m incredibly thankful to the nursing faculty at Holy Cross for preparing me to be the best nurse I can be for my patients.”

McNeely noted that students also benefit from a state-of-the-art lab and clinical rotations with top hospitals like Ochsner, Manning Family Children’s and West Jefferson Medical Center. “Our programs are rigorous, supportive and practical, helping students thrive from classroom to clinic.”

Kelly Hite is the associate news editor for Biz New Orleans, responsible for delivering daily business news on BizNewOrleans.com, focusing on developments that impact the greater New Orleans area and southeast Louisiana. She may be reached via email at KellyH@BizNewOrleans.com.