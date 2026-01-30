Life always seems to include its fair share of aches and pains. To alleviate them or even prevent as many as possible in the first place, chiropractic care can be a viable option.

“When your back becomes tight, you overcompensate with other muscles,” explained Dr. Charles Archer, owner and chiropractor of the Archer Chiropractic Center. “Regular treatment keeps the muscles and spine looser and allows things to be more mobile on a day-to-day basis.

“Regular maintenance also enables more rapid recovery when there is an injury,” he added.

- Sponsors -

Archer first opened his center in 2011 near the corner of Canal Street and Norman C. Francis Parkway, then moved to his current location at 4220 Canal in 2017. In addition to four full-time staff, six independent contractor massage therapists work at the facility. Care is further augmented by therapeutic ultrasound treatments, three muscle stimulation machines, and two traction tables, which help to stretch and decompress the spine.

While Archer loves his work, it was not his original path.

“I got a sociology degree from Loyola and thought I wanted to be a lawyer,” he said. “My father was a criminal defense attorney, and I started applying to law schools.”

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Around this time, Archer was in a serious accident. As part of his treatment, he went to a chiropractor.

“Three months later, I couldn’t believe how much better I felt,” he remembered. “So, instead I went to chiropractic school.”

Ironically, an aptitude test Archer took his freshman year at Southeastern University had turned up chiropractic as his No. 1 potential life course. As he trained and then opened his practice, he quickly confirmed that he had found his career match.

- Sponsors -

Archer estimates that about 50% of his patients come from the surrounding Mid-City neighborhood, though he said his business’s prominent location and large exterior signage have expanded his base. He also finds that business picks up when there are more visitors in town, like Jazz Fest (of which he is a big fan) and the holidays.

Managing a multi-service center brings some challenges, including matching clients with the best chiropractic treatments and other services. This includes pairing patients with specific massage therapists, and in turn, ensuring that the therapists align their approach with the overall care philosophy of the center.

Another challenge is the general perception of chiropractic care. Archer blames online videos of intense chiropractic approaches for creating fear.

“A lot of people are scared of the adjustments,” he noted. “But there is a lot of variety within chiropractors.”

Archer pointed out that while the focus of chiropractic care is on spinal manipulation, the benefits extend to the entire body, even down to knees and ankles. As a non-invasive, non-medication form of treatment, he said it can be a gentler way to address aches and pains.

“I’m not opposed to more aggressive treatment if an injury is severe,” he said, “but in many cases, people should try this first.”

Archer Chiropractic

4220 Canal Street, New Orleans

504-252-9182 // ArcherChiropractic.net