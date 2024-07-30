Apply for The Bryan Bell Metropolitan Leadership Forum

NEW ORLEANS – The Bryan Bell Metropolitan Leadership Forum brings together 50 emerging leaders in New Orleans each year for a deep dive into the challenges facing the city and intends to equip individual involvement in solutions. Applications are being accepted now through Aug. 5 for the following session which begins Sept. 7. Since 1968, the annual forum has trained over 2,600 emerging leaders from across New Orleans to learn about the issues the city faces and how to tackle them head on.

Each year, 40-50 emerging leaders from various backgrounds are selected for a ten-week program that develops a civil advocate’s “toolbox” via expert panelists, open discussions and debates and connection and team building. The Bryan Bell Metropolitan Leadership Forum begins with an opening retreat that includes a historically informed bus tour. The weekly sessions following are all dedicated to interconnected topics within the New Orleans community and include panels of topic experts from government, business and advocacy organizations.

From New Orleans’ prisons to environmental efforts, to economic development and healthcare, the Forum opens the door to as many different facets of community work as possible. In a press release, Forum organizers state, “Whatever field you are from, whatever stage of career you are in, the Forum is looking for New Orleans’ residents to apply who have that passion to create a better community, and want to feel confident in taking that next step.”

- Sponsors -

Sessions will take place on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and include such topics as “New Orleans Government 101” and “Climate and Environment in the Crescent City.” For details and to apply, visit www.cbno.org/forum. Tuition is $400. Full and partial scholarships are available.