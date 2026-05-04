NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, employing almost half of all U.S. workers and representing 99.9% of U.S. businesses. For over a decade, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses has helped thousands of entrepreneurs grow their businesses and create jobs in their communities.

Across the United States, 10,000 Small Businesses graduates are increasing their revenues and creating new jobs in their communities. The most recent impact report notes:

66% of participants reported an increase in revenues within 6 months of graduating

44% reported creating new jobs

85% are doing business with each other

96% completed the program

ABOUT

For Louisiana’s small businesses, the 10,000 Small Businesses program is operated by Delgado Community College at its City Park Campus. There is no cost to participate. The Fall 2026 Session (Cohort 44) takes place September – December 2026. For the full schedule, click here.

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Through the 12-week program, participants gain practical skills in topics such as negotiation, marketing, and employee management that can immediately be put into action. In addition, participants receive the tools and professional support necessary to develop a strategic and customized growth plan that will take their business to the next level.

By joining the program, you gain access to an extensive network of over 17,000+ graduates located throughout all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. This diverse community consists of owners and entrepreneurs from various industries and companies of all sizes, creating a strong and supportive network of accomplished business leaders that extends beyond graduation.

ELIGIBILITY

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is designed for business owners who are passionate about taking their business to the next level. The program seeks applicants who are poised to grow and create jobs in their communities.

Eligible applicants:

Small business owner or co-owner

Business revenues over $75,000 in the most recent fiscal year

Business in operation for 2+ years

Business with 2+ employees (including the owner)

APPLY

Ready to take your business to the next level? Click here to apply today for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program at Delgado Community College! The deadline to apply is May 20 for the fall 2026 cohort. Classes start Sept. 2.

The Urban League of Louisiana’s Entrepreneurship & Innovation team is supporting the program’s recruitment efforts for the fall 2026 cohort. For more information or assistance with your application, please email Klassi Duncan at cei@urbanleaguela.org.