Applied Atomics to Invest $8.2M in New Orleans HQ

NEW ORLEANS – Applied Atomics, Inc., an advanced nuclear energy company, announced it will invest $8.2 million to establish its headquarters and technical operations center in New Orleans. The project expands Louisiana’s growing nuclear energy and innovation ecosystem while connecting the state’s deep industrial expertise to the technologies shaping America’s future.

“Applied Atomics is building its headquarters on more than a century of Gulf Coast energy expertise,” President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. Michael Hecht said. “That foundation gives the company a deep bench of research talent, a workforce ready to move into advanced manufacturing and a culture that makes people want to stay and build something. New Orleans isn’t just hosting a headquarters, it’s becoming a proving ground for how the country builds clean energy at scale.”

The company is expected to create 41 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $121,000, which is 79% above the average Orleans Parish wage. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 141 indirect new jobs, for a total of 182 potential new job opportunities in the Southeast Region.

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“Applied Atomics’ decision to build its headquarters in Louisiana shows what is possible when we connect our deep energy and industrial expertise with the companies developing what comes next,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Louisiana is intentionally building an environment where emerging technologies can move from ideas to commercial scale, creating high-wage careers and new opportunities for our people and businesses along the way. This investment is another step forward in strengthening Louisiana’s position in the next generation of American energy.”

Applied Atomics Headquarters and Training Center

Applied Atomics will establish its headquarters at 3333 Chartres Street in New Orleans’ Bywater neighborhood. The approximately 18,500-square-foot facility will support the company’s corporate and technical operations with office and collaboration space, a light fabrication and component assembly shop, and a control room and training center.

“We’re excited about the Louisiana region,” Applied Atomics CEO and Co-Founder Ben Kellie said. “A huge energy producer, this is a place where Applied Atomics can fit in really nicely with existing workforce and future workforce development. We’ve seen how people can really build infrastructure here. There’s a lot of power demand and power needs, but there are also a lot of opportunities for low carbon power here with data centers coming in and even with existing loads. So, Applied Atomics is excited about coming down and being a part of it.”

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The facility will also include an outdoor training and demonstration system known as the Plexiplant, a subscale model of the company’s integrated power plant systems that will operate using steam and electricity. The system will provide hands-on training opportunities for operators and technicians while supporting equipment testing and technical development. The New Orleans headquarters is not a nuclear power generation site, and no radioactive materials will be handled, processed or stored at the facility.

“We are thrilled to welcome Applied Atomics to New Orleans where they have chosen to establish their headquarters in the Bywater because of our city’s strong culture and workforce talent,” New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said. “This investment will create high-paying, clean energy jobs at a non-radioactive facility that will focus on nuclear energy workforce training and design activities. This is also an early example of how Newlab New Orleans is helping our city attract innovative, new energy businesses and anchor our STEM-based industry sectors. Our city has always been an energy leader, and this project demonstrates that we are poised to continue leading through the energy transition.”

The company’s path to establishing its headquarters in New Orleans also reflects the growing network Louisiana has built to help emerging energy companies enter the market and scale. Newlab New Orleans supported Applied Atomics as it evaluated establishing operations in the region and helped identify its permanent Bywater location. Applied Atomics is currently operating from Newlab New Orleans Beta site while work on its headquarters moves forward.

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“Applied Atomics’ decision to establish its headquarters in New Orleans demonstrates what we’re building through Newlab’s platform in Louisiana,” Newlab Sr. VP of Strategy Sahil Jain said. “Over the past year, their team has worked directly with the state’s industrial base and developed the relationships needed to scale here. As a Newlab member company, Applied Atomics is part of the growing ecosystem taking shape around our New Orleans hub, and its expansion is a meaningful example of Louisiana’s ability to support critical technology companies as they grow.”

Louisiana’s Growing Nuclear Energy Industry

Applied Atomics’ investment builds on Louisiana’s broader strategy to expand its role in the nuclear energy industry. The state launched its first Nuclear Strategic Framework earlier this year to guide nuclear investment, workforce development and supply chain growth, and Applied Atomics was a sponsor of the inaugural Louisiana Nuclear Strategy & Supply Chain Summit in New Orleans. They’re also a member of the Louisiana Chemistry Association.

The Chartres Street property has served a variety of industrial and commercial uses throughout its history, including seafood processing, lumber storage and operations of the Dunbar Molasses and Syrup Company. Applied Atomics’ investment will bring new industrial and technical activity back to the historic property while establishing a permanent base for the company’s growing operations.

Interior buildout of the offices, control room and fabrication shop is underway and expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The outdoor Plexiplant training system is expected to come online in the first quarter of 2027, with full training center capabilities expected by the third quarter of 2027.

To secure the project in New Orleans, the state of Louisiana offered Applied Atomics a competitive incentives package that includes LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s High Impact Jobs program.