Economic Development

Applications Open for the VILLAGEx 2025 Accelerator Cohort

October 2, 2024   |By

NEW ORLEANS (Oct. 1, 2024) — VILLAGEx, an industry-leading accelerator program, is set to support venture-scale startups aiming to raise at least $1 million within the next 24 months.

Over a focused four-month period, the program will host up to 10 carefully selected startups, all eager to accelerate their growth. VILLAGEx taps into the expertise of executive-level mentors, business professionals, and industry experts from around the globe, providing Gulf South founders with essential connections and resources to drive rapid scaling. As a member of the Morrow accelerator network, The Idea Village is connected to fellow leaders in the accelerator industry — a community that spans more than 160 locations, spread across 100 cities and 6 continents across the globe.

The program actively recruits founders from across the Gulf South and emphasizes in-person engagement in New Orleans.

Applications for the VILLAGEx 2025 cohort are now open will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. CST. Startups that are at an inflection point and aiming to raise $1 million within the next 24 months are encouraged to apply for the next cohort. Seed-stage startups will be selected for the accelerator based on their ability to demonstrate rapid growth and scaling potential, innovation in serving new or niche markets, and the utilization of technology to address problems or enhance processes. Additionally, applicants should introduce a novel or unproven business model with the potential to transform an industry, as well as present a strategic plan to secure at least $1 million in funding within the next 24 months.

For more information and to apply, click here. 

 

