Applications Open for the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce

CHALMETTE, La. (Oct. 4, 2024) — The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce is seeking dedicated and enthusiastic individuals to join its Board of Directors. Those passionate about supporting local businesses and making a positive impact in the community are encouraged to apply. Board members will have the opportunity to shape the future of the Chamber and contribute to the success of the business community in St. Bernard Parish. Interested candidates who are ready to take on a leadership role and create a lasting impact are invited to submit their applications.

In July, St. Bernard Parish announced that it has been awarded a $10,000 grant from Louisiana Economic Development (LED) to support the implementation of strategic goals outlined in the parish’s Louisiana Development Ready Community plan.

The funds will be allocated to marketing initiatives led by the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, which is “dedicated to supporting local businesses, attracting new investments, and fostering a sustainable economic environment.”

For more information on the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce and to apply, visit their site.