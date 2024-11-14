Applications Open for Speakers at New Orleans Entrepreneur Week 2024

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) is now accepting applications for speakers for its highly anticipated 2024 event. Entrepreneurs, business leaders and innovators interested in sharing their expertise are encouraged to apply for speaking opportunities at www.noew.org. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, Dec. 20 at 11:59 p.m.

NOEW, one of the city’s premier entrepreneurial events, will take place in March 2024, showcasing the best of New Orleans’ dynamic startup ecosystem. The event provides a platform for thought leaders to discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of business.

In addition to the main event, NOEW is expanding its community engagement efforts with the return of “NOEW in Your Neighborhood.” This week-long series of local events will be hosted by entrepreneurial ecosystem partners across New Orleans, further enriching the city’s growing culture of innovation and collaboration.

Those interested in applying to speak can find full details on the application process, as well as more information on NOEW in Your Neighborhood, in the press release attached.