Applications Open for Loyola’s Seventh Cohort of Women’s Leadership Academy

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Loyola University New Orleans iannounced that applications are now open for the seventh cohort of its Women’s Leadership Academy, set to begin in March 2025. As the only program of its kind in Louisiana, the Academy aims to educate, empower and elevate women leaders across Southeast Louisiana.

Since its launch in 2019, the Women’s Leadership Academy has successfully nurtured over 250 participants, providing them with the opportunity to grow and network with regional thought leaders. “Our mission is to create a space where women can tap into their strengths and lead with confidence,” said Jill Boatright, Executive Director of Professional & Continuing Studies at Loyola.

The Academy’s curriculum focuses on enhancing leadership skills and increasing women’s representation in top roles. Despite advancements, a recent study highlights that women remain underrepresented in leadership, emphasizing the need for continued focus on women’s leadership development.

Participants in the Academy will benefit from:

A cohort of approximately 50 recognized leaders with high potential.

A Loyola University Certificate of Completion and 6.0 Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

Access to a growing alumni network and year-round engagement opportunities.

Ten full-day sessions featuring interactive workshops, mentorship, and expert guidance.

The selection committee seeks individuals who demonstrate leadership potential and a commitment to community impact. Applications are open until Dec. 9, with a priority deadline of Nov. 1.

The Women’s Leadership Academy is committed to diversity and inclusion and encourages all interested individuals to apply. For more information and to apply, visit the Women’s Leadership Academy website.