Applications Open for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Program

NEW ORLEANS — The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program is inviting local entrepreneurs to apply for its next cohort, offering a no-cost opportunity to accelerate growth and strengthen leadership skills. The deadline to apply for the January 2026 cohort is October 15, 2025, and the application takes less than 15 minutes to complete.

“This initiative is more than a training program — it’s a transformational experience that equips entrepreneurs with a CEO’s mindset, practical growth strategies, and the financial tools to scale their companies,” said David B. Payton, executive director of the program at Delgado. “Although it is free, it requires real commitment, focus, and resilience. Our scholars leave with a roadmap for expansion, job creation, and long-term sustainability.”

The nationally recognized free 16-week leadership and growth accelerator is designed to help small business owners scale their operations and increase revenue through hands-on, practical learning. Participants gain access to expert faculty, personalized business advising, and a robust national alumni network.

A Proven Track Record at Delgado

Since its launch in 2011, the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at Delgado Community College has helped more than 1,100 small business owners across Louisiana and Mississippi develop the tools to scale and sustain growth. Fully funded by the Goldman Sachs Foundation and modeled on a curriculum developed by Babson College, a national leader in entrepreneurship education, the Delgado program has become one of the most active and impactful in the country.

Twenty-eight local business leaders recently completed Cohort 40, spending 16 weeks developing growth strategies, refining leadership skills, and building networks with peers across industries. Participants graduate with a detailed five-year growth plan tailored to their business goals — and join a community of entrepreneurs representing fields from construction and manufacturing to hospitality and professional services.

“I’m deeply proud of the 28 members of Cohort 40,” Payton said. “They represent the resilience, innovation, and leadership that defines the small business community in our region.”

Alumni Recognition

Program leaders emphasize that the initiative’s influence extends well beyond the classroom. Graduates have gone on to achieve statewide and national recognition, including Karen Williams, owner of NOLA Steele Fabrication and Erection, who was named the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2023 Louisiana Small Business Person of the Year, and Iam C. Tucker, president and CEO of Integrated Logistical Support, Inc. (ILSI), who earned both the Louisiana and National Small Business Person of the Year awards in 2024.

“Watching entrepreneurs go from discussing ‘survival’ and ‘exit strategy’ on day one to presenting five-year strategies with detailed financial projections by graduation is nothing short of remarkable,” he said.

Delgado graduates have consistently been among those honored at the Louisiana Small Business Awards, underscoring the program’s sustained impact on the region’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Why Apply

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program provides:

Best-in-class business management education across 14 full-day sessions held on Thursdays in person at Delgado Community College, taught by faculty from The Wharton School, Babson College, and Delgado.

A practical, results-oriented curriculum focused on actionable growth strategies.

A dedicated Business Advisor to guide participants through the program.

Access to capital opportunities and a nationwide alumni network of more than 16,000 businesses.

Organizers describe the program as a potential “game-changer” for small business owners ready to take the next step in growth.

Program Eligibility

To qualify, applicants must

Be a business owner or co-owner with final decision-making authority

Have operated for at least two years

Employ a minimum of two full-time workers (including the owner)

Report at least $75,000 in annual revenue on the most recent tax return

Demonstrate a strong desire to grow the business

How to Apply

Interested business owners can begin the process at www.10ksbApply.com. Applicants are encouraged to:

The program’s local sessions are hosted at Delgado Community College, and participation is offered at no cost to accepted applicants.

Cohort 40 Voices

At the recent graduation celebration, class speaker Tanya Freeman described the program as a launch pad that encouraged participants to move beyond survival mode and pursue sustainable, strategic growth. Alumni speakers included Heidi Hymel, owner of 3 Kisses Candle Company, and Michael Lewis, owner of JEs Banquets and Receptions.

For other members of Cohort 40, the impact is already being felt. Rodney L’Hoste, principal at Lagniappe Consulting Group, said the experience had a direct effect on his company. “I’m thrilled to be a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program — what an amazing experience 10KSB has been for Lagniappe Consulting Group,” he said. “The hard work paid off. I’ve gained invaluable insights on growth strategies, alumni network benefits, and more.”