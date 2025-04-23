Applications Open for 2025 Women in Retail Accelerator Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Urban League of Louisiana is launching the third cohort of its Women in Retail Accelerator Program, held in partnership with the National Urban League and sponsored by Walmart. The program is designed to strengthen women-owned retail businesses in Louisiana by offering training, mentorship, certification support, and access to supplier inclusion networks. The initiative aims to help these businesses grow, gain visibility, retain and create jobs, and transition from sole proprietorships to multi-employee firms.

From June 2 to August 5, 2025, the Urban League will provide a 7-session virtual accelerator program along with personalized counseling and support services to 10 selected businesses. Participants will receive guidance on WBE and MBE certification, training in bid preparation, access to mentor and peer partnerships, and resources for financial empowerment and capital access.

Interested businesses can find the full schedule, eligibility requirements, and application instructions below. The deadline to apply is May 19, 2025. Questions can be directed to Dr. Carla Antoine, Director of the Women’s Business Resource Center for the Greater New Orleans Region, at cantoine@urbanleaguela.org.

- Sponsors -

The accelerator sessions will be held virtually on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST, except for the orientation on June 10, which will be held in person from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Urban League of Louisiana, 4640 S. Carrollton Avenue, Suite 110, New Orleans, LA 70119. Participants must attend all classes and meet regularly with an assigned Business Advisor.

Session dates are as follows:

June 10: Orientation (in-person, 5:30–7:30 p.m.)

June 17: Grow and Scale Your Retail Business

June 24: Understanding How Distribution Deals Work

July 1: Best Practices in Operations and Supply Chain Management

July 8: Positioning Your Product in the Market

July 15: Market Expansion and Exporting

August 5: WIR Updates and Action Planning

Eligible applicants must be:

For-profit small businesses at least 51% owned and operated by a woman

Operating in Louisiana

In the retail sector, offering products or services directly to consumers (including apparel, health and beauty, packaged goods, and similar areas)

Selling goods or services produced by the business (not pass-through sales)

In operation for at least two years prior to January 1, 2025

Generating at least $75,000 in revenue in 2024

Able to fully participate in the program and adhere to the schedule

Businesses selected for the program will be those prepared to grow their brands by completing the sessions, pursuing business certifications, bidding on contracts, and developing leadership capabilities.

Applications must be submitted online by 5:00 p.m. CST on Monday, May 19, 2025. Late applications will not be accepted.

Additional Urban League Training opportunities include: