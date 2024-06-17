Applications Now Open for Leadership Jefferson

METAIRIE, La.– The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has announced that applications are now open for the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2025. The program is designed to cultivate leadership skills, foster community engagement and promote economic development within Jefferson Parish.

Leadership Jefferson offers participants an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the issues facing the community and develop the skills necessary to make a meaningful impact. The program includes a series of workshops, site visits and interactive sessions with local leaders, providing an immersive experience in civic and business leadership.

“We are thrilled to open applications for the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2025,” said Ruth Lawson, president of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. “This program is a cornerstone of our efforts to develop future leaders who are committed to making Jefferson Parish a better place to live and work. We encourage all aspiring leaders to apply and join us in shaping the future of our community.”

Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops introduce participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Participants will engage in workshops focused on leadership development and strategic thinking. They will gain insights through visits to key institutions and businesses in Jefferson Parish. The program also offers networking opportunities.

The Leadership Jefferson program has been expanded to include advocacy trips. Participants will have the opportunity to understand how Jefferson Parish government operates and how it relates to the state government.

“We have expanded the program to include advocacy trips that provide a deeper understanding of the intersection between local and state government,” said Lawson. “This addition will equip our future leaders with the knowledge and tools necessary to advocate effectively for our community.”

Leadership Jefferson is open to individuals who live or work in Jefferson Parish and are committed to community service and professional growth. A company must be a member of the Jefferson Chamber in order to submit an application. Applicants should demonstrate a passion for leadership and a desire to contribute positively to the local community.

To apply, visit Jefferson Chamber Leadership Jefferson and complete the online application form. The deadline for applications is July 15.