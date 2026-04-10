NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Designed for emerging leaders ages 18–25, Loyola University New Orleans and Councilmember Lesli Harris’ Young Women’s Leadership Academy (YWLA) is an immersive two-day experience for those ready to develop their leadership potential, build meaningful connections, and grow with purpose.

Over the course of two days, participants join a dynamic community of young leaders from diverse backgrounds to engage in interactive leadership training, peer learning and meaningful networking. Through collaborative activities and guided discussions, participants will explore their unique personalities and leadership styles, clarify their career goals and begin building the professional relationships that support long-term success.

By the end of the academy, each participant will leave with greater self-confidence, a deeper understanding of their strengths, and actionable insight into areas for growth. Participants will be encouraged to challenge themselves, step beyond their comfort zones, and develop the mindset and relationships needed to lead with impact.

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Who They Are Seeking

The Loyola team shares they are building a cohort that reflects a wide range of racial, ethnic, socioeconomic, educational and professional backgrounds. While our programming centers on the realities young women often face in leadership, we believe meaningful progress happens when everyone is part of the conversation.

Our program is open to individuals of all genders who are committed to advancing women in leadership and promoting gender equity in the workplace and beyond. Whether you’re seeking to strengthen your own leadership skills or become a more effective advocate and ally, YWLA offers the tools, insights, and community to help you make a difference.

Anyone ages 18–25 who is eager to grow as a leader is encouraged to apply.

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Program Commitment

All participants must be available to attend both days of the academy.

Click here to apply.