Apple Invests $600B in U.S. Manufacturing

NEW ORLEANS – Apple Inc. announced on Aug. 6 that it will invest an additional $100 billion in the United States, bringing its total planned U.S. investment to $600 billion over the next four years. The expanded commitment includes the launch of a sweeping new initiative: the American Manufacturing Program (AMP), designed to strengthen Apple’s domestic supply chain and accelerate advanced manufacturing in the United States.

Through AMP, Apple aims to expand its U.S.-based operations, support the development of new facilities and high-tech jobs, and incentivize global suppliers to produce critical components on American soil—often through financial incentives or long-term contracts.

“Today, we’re proud to increase our investments across the United States to $600 billion over four years and launch our new American Manufacturing Program,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “This includes new and expanded work with 10 companies across America. They produce components that are used in Apple products sold all over the world, and we’re grateful to the President for his support.”

Apple said nearly two-thirds of the parts and components it manufactures in the U.S. are exported to customers around the world. The company works with thousands of suppliers across all 50 states, supporting more than 450,000 supplier and partner jobs. Over the next four years, Apple also plans to hire 20,000 additional U.S. employees, primarily in research and development, silicon engineering, software development, and artificial intelligence, including machine learning.

Apple's American Manufacturing Program

Through AMP, Apple is leading the creation of an end-to-end silicon supply chain in the United States, with partners active in every stage of chip development—from raw material sourcing and wafer production to advanced fabrication, packaging, and testing. The company projects that more than 19 billion chips for Apple products will be produced in the U.S. in 2025 alone.

Key partners include TSMC in Arizona, which is now producing tens of millions of chips for Apple using one of the most advanced process technologies in the country. Apple is both the first and largest customer of this facility. Texas Instruments, Samsung, and GlobalFoundries are also working with Apple to expand chipmaking and next-generation component manufacturing across facilities in Texas, Utah, and New York.

“Apple engineers work closely with suppliers across the United States to create silicon chips that are on the leading edge of innovation,” said Sabih Khan, Apple’s chief operating officer. “We’re committed to supporting U.S. suppliers involved in every key stage of the chip-making process — from the earliest stages of research and development, to final fabrication and packaging. We want America to lead in this critical industry, and we’re expanding our efforts to grow a silicon manufacturing ecosystem that will benefit innovators across America.”

Apple Invests $600B in U.S. Jobs, AI, Manufacturing - Getty image.

At the front end of the process, GlobalWafers America is producing advanced 300mm silicon wafers in Sherman, Texas, using U.S.-sourced silicon from Corning’s Hemlock Semiconductor. These wafers supply fabs like TSMC in Arizona and TI in Texas and Utah, which manufacture chips used in iPhones and iPads globally.

On the equipment side, Apple is partnering with Applied Materials to expand the production of semiconductor manufacturing tools in Austin, Texas, a key location for cutting-edge chip fabrication hardware.

Apple’s new commitments with Texas Instruments include the installation of additional tools at TI’s Lehi, Utah site and a new facility in Sherman, both of which will use wafers from GlobalWafers and equipment from Applied Materials. These sites will help manufacture foundational semiconductors used in Apple’s core product lines.

In Austin, Apple is collaborating with Samsung to debut an innovative chipmaking technology that has never been used elsewhere. The chips produced there are designed to optimize power and performance across Apple devices.

In Malta, New York, Apple and GlobalFoundries are expanding manufacturing of wireless and power management technologies—components essential for connectivity and battery life in Apple devices.

Apple is also investing in Amkor’s new advanced chip packaging and testing facility in Arizona, where it will serve as Amkor’s first and largest customer. The site will package and test chips fabricated at the neighboring TSMC fab and significantly enhance domestic packaging capabilities.

Finally, Apple is working with Broadcom and GlobalFoundries to design and manufacture additional 5G cellular components in the U.S., further securing critical infrastructure for wireless communications in Apple products