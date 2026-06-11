Apartmentalize Brings 11,500 Plus Celebrities to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – More than 11,500 rental housing industry professionals are expected to gather in New Orleans June 17-19 as the National Apartment Association hosts its annual Apartmentalize conference at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The June 17-19 event marks the organization’s first return to New Orleans since 2010 and is expected to bring property managers, apartment owners, developers, investors and supplier companies from across the United States, along with attendees from 11 countries.

Apartmentalize Returns to New Orleans

Apartmentalize is considered one of the rental housing industry’s largest national conferences, featuring more than 100 educational sessions and a two-day trade exposition with over 600 supplier companies serving the apartment and multifamily housing sector.

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The conference comes as housing affordability and rental supply challenges remain major concerns nationwide. Industry and housing researchers say the U.S. continues to face a shortage of affordable rental units even as multifamily construction remains elevated in some markets. The National Multifamily Housing Council estimates the country needs 4.3 million additional apartments by 2035 to meet demand.

Organizers said the event will focus on sharing strategies and innovations across the rental housing industry, including property management, development, operations and technology.

The gathering also represents another major convention win for New Orleans’ tourism and meetings industry, bringing thousands of business travelers to the city during the three-day event.

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Celebrity Speakers and Industry Programming

The conference will also feature high-profile keynote speakers, including entrepreneur and television personality Daymond John, actress Nicole Kidman and former college football coach Nick Saban, who are expected to speak on topics including leadership, entrepreneurship, creativity and organizational culture.

In addition, rapper Flo Rida is scheduled to headline a June 18 concert for conference attendees.

The event will also highlight NAA Gives, the association’s charitable initiative highlighting community service and local impact efforts supported by rental housing providers.

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The National Apartment Association represents apartment owners, managers, developers and suppliers serving the rental housing industry across the United States.