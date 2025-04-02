AOS Interior Environments Releases Community Impact Report

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – In its Community Impact Report “Leading with Purpose,” AOS Interior Environments has announced several efforts to promote positive change in the southeast Louisiana community, including sustainability efforts and initiatives that foster equity within the design and construction industries.

In the area of workforce development, AOS has established an underwritten scholarship for the LSU School of Interior Design, providing financial assistance to underrepresented students and facilitating their entry into the design field.

AOS also supports programs such as NOMA’s Project Pipeline, Uncommon Construction, and the Women in STEM Economy (W.I.S.E. Women) initiative led by GNO, Inc., all aimed at inspiring and engaging high school students in architecture, design, engineering, and construction.​

“Our work has always been about more than just the built environment—it’s about people. By empowering the next generation, preserving our culture, and creating opportunities where they’re needed most, we’re helping build a stronger, more equitable future for everyone who calls this place home.” Shelby Russ, Jr., President + CEO of AOS Interior Environments.

Through the AOS Warehouse Shop initiative, the company promotes circular design by reselling and donating gently used furniture. This effort reduces landfill waste and underscores AOS's commitment to environmental sustainability.​

These initiatives have garnered external recognition, with AOS being honored with multiple awards at the 2024 DIRTT Partner Awards, including the Diversity and Inclusion Award. Team members Aimee McSpaddin and Sean Chaney were finalists for Partner Designer of the Year and Partner Project Manager of the Year, respectively, highlighting the company's leadership and expertise in the industry.​

AOS also collaborated with AGL Commercial Interiors to create a 14,239-square-foot state-of-the-art facility for Maritime Partners. The project was completed in March 2024 and was a finalist for both the Complete Solution Project Innovation and Commercial Project of the Year at the 2024 DIRTT Partner Awards.​

Managed by Sean Chaney, the Entergy Reconfiguration Project is a multi-year effort to repurpose 76% of materials during the first phase, diverting over 5,000 pounds of construction waste from landfills and achieving a 44% cost reduction compared to traditional methods.

“Together, we are not just creating physical spaces; we are shaping a more vibrant, equitable, and sustainable future for our region and beyond,” said Russ.

AOS is a Platinum Certified MillerKnoll Dealer in Louisiana. In April 2023, it strengthened this role by acquiring the Louisiana division of Alfred Williams & Company, becoming the exclusive MillerKnoll dealer serving both Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

MillerKnoll announced that by May 2025 all its North American products would be free from per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), making it the first office furniture manufacturer to eliminate these chemicals. The company's brand collective includes Herman Miller, Knoll, HAY, Muuto, Design Within Reach, and Maharam, among others.​