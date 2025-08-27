AOS Interior Environments Hosts Design at HeART for KID smART

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – KID smART, a local nonprofit focused on providing public school students with greater access to arts-rich education, will join AOS Interior Environments and MillerKnoll as a chosen partner and beneficiary of the Design at HeART event on Sept. 25. This event features 13 teams made up of an artist and a design firm who will come together to transform an Eames molded side chair, generously donated by Herman Miller, into a work of art for a silent auction to benefit KID smART’s new Center for Arts & Education.

“At AOS, we believe deeply in the power of design—not just to shape the spaces where we live and work, but to uplift the lives of the people who experience them,” said Shelby Russ, President and CEO of AOS Interior Environments. “Design at HeART is a celebration of that belief. It brings together some of our city’s most talented artists and designers in support of an organization that is truly enriching New Orleans. We’re proud to help bring this event to life and continue investing in the next generation of creative thinkers.”

Design at HeART will take place at 6PM CST on Thursday, Sept. 25 at Merchant Hall located at 1152 Magazine St. in New Orleans. Event attendees will enjoy libations provided by Patron Saint, bites from St. Pizza and Chef Benny Poppins and live entertainment by DJ 87.

Aritist Designer Teams

Artist and designer teams include:

AOS + KID smART Bloomberg Arts Interns

EskewDumezRipple + Teresa Cole

Farouki Farouki + Jessica Strahan

Ferrand Design + Margie and the Moon

Flex Design Studio + Brent Houzenga

GOAT + Allison Stewart

Goss Designs + Bianca Walker

Holly & Smith Architects + Demond Matsuo

HUE an Architecture Studio + Mia Kaplan Studio

MZ. Architecture & Design + Trenity Thomas

NANO + Gretchen Weller Howard

Studio BKA + Raine Bedsole Art

Studio West + Mary Singleton

KID smART’s Center for Arts & Education

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit KID smART’s Center for Arts & Education. This center will allow KID smART to dramatically expand its programming, create new jobs, and reach more members of the community, ensuring the arts are more accessible to every child in New Orleans. Founded in 1999, KID smART has made an indelible mark on more than 80,000 students and educators by bringing the arts into core curricula, raising student achievement, improving student engagement, and creating joyful learning experiences. KID smART is currently expanding its impact with the construction of the KID smART Center for Arts & Education.

“We are beyond grateful to be the beneficiary of this year’s Design at HeART event,” said Elise Gallinot Goldman, Executive Director of KID smART. “AOS has been a long-time champion of our work. Through the generosity of AOS and these amazing artists and designers, KID smART will be able to increase our annual reach by 250%, ensuring that even more New Orleans children can access their full academic, creative, and personal potential through the arts.”

This year’s event is made possible through the generous support of community partners like Helm Paint and Merchant House. Helm Paint has donated funds to help each team bring their creative vision to life, while Merchant House has offered additional furnishings to elevate the final chair vignettes. Their contributions help ensure that Design at HeART is not only a celebration of creativity, but a true collaboration rooted in community support.

Those interested in bidding on the chairs can learn more here and to RSVP to the event at events@thinkaos.com. Reservations are required and availability is limited.

Finished art pieces will remain on display Friday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 28 in vignettes that are free and open to the public.

About KID smART

Over the last two decades, KID smART has collaborated with more than 40 New Orleans public

schools to blend the arts into academic lessons to make classrooms more effective and joyful

places to learn. Through full-year artist residencies, students in KID smART Creative Schools

prove to grow academically, artistically and emotionally. KID smART also partners with national

thought leaders, including Harvard’s Project Zero Classroom, to incorporate best practices in

arts and education into its program model.

About AOS Interior Environments

AOS is a full-service provider of manufactured interior construction, contract furniture, storage solutions and installation and service. It is the largest FF&E (furniture, fixtures and equipment) contractor in Louisiana and Mississippi and has been partnering with its clients and the architectural community to create beautiful, functional and productive spaces for 50 years.