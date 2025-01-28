Aom & Frankie’s Good Catch Thai Urban Bistro Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

NEW ORLEANS – Good Catch Thai Urban Bistro, located in the CBD, is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Jan. 30 with new menu offerings. Owned and operated by Executive Chef Aom and her husband and business partner, Dr. Frankie Weinberg, the restaurant is known for its authentic Thai cuisine. “We are characterized by our exotic,

NEW ORLEANS - Good Catch Thai Urban Bistro, located in the CBD, is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Jan. 30 with new menu offerings. Owned and operated by Executive Chef Aom and her husband and business partner, Dr. Frankie Weinberg, the restaurant is known for its authentic Thai cuisine.

“We are characterized by our exotic, authentic, and fun environment,” said Weinberg. “Our immediate goal is to become the premier Thai restaurant in New Orleans and to be recognized for fresh, innovative, and authentic cuisine.”

To mark the milestone, Good Catch is introducing an extended dinner menu with 14 new main dishes, including the Steamed Whole Seabass in Ginger Soy Sauce, Pineapple Fried Rice with Gulf Shrimp, and Beef Short Rib Khao Soi Udon. The Som Tum Platter—a medley of Papaya Salad, Salmon Tsuke, and Hat Yai Chicken Wings—is another standout addition. Diners can also enjoy new sides like stir-fried Asian kale with BBQ pork, garlic green beans, and stir-fried pumpkin with egg.

The updated happy hour menu, available daily from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., offers a fresh take on casual dining, including “The Big Catch,” a $75 platter that features a selection of Happy Snack Options paired with either five happy hour beers or a bottle of wine. Small bites such as $5 spicy wontons, pot stickers, and nam tok moo, a spicy Thai pork salad, highlight the restaurant's dedication to bold, fresh flavors.

A Legacy of Resilience and Culinary Passion

Chef Aom brings a rich culinary heritage to Good Catch. Growing up in Thailand, she gained early experience working in her family’s Japanese steakhouse and later, after graduating from university, operated her own Thai and Japanese restaurant in Bangkok. However, a series of disasters, including the SARS outbreak, the devastating 2004 tsunami, and a military coup, led to the closure of her businesses.

“I lost everything and had to return to my hometown to start over, and I eventually opened a Japanese restaurant and a separate Thai restaurant there,” Chef Aom shared. “When Frankie and I reconnected eight years ago, I decided to move to New Orleans to be with him.”

The couple also owns Pomelo, a boutique Thai restaurant on Magazine Street, which specializes in street food and curries. Despite limited space and restrictions on equipment, they have built a reputation for delivering uncompromised authenticity in their dishes.

Local Community and Global Engagement

Beyond their culinary achievements, Aom and Weinberg are deeply committed to giving back. Locally, they work with organizations such as the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute (NOCHI), the Young Aspirations, Young Artists (YAYA) Foundation, and the Downtown Development District. The couple has hosted benefits and community events, including one featuring New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno.

Internationally, they support the Little Birds Youth Network Foundation in Bangkok, which empowers Thai youth living with HIV/AIDS. "Some of the kids are just 3-4 years old," said Aom.

“Our goal is to create a positive impact both locally and globally,” she added. "Little Birds provides them with community healthcare and housing." Weinberg added, "HIV is still heavily stigmatized in Thailand so this work is vital, especially for the kids."

"Management Today"

Dr. Weinberg is an accomplished academic. As an Associate Professor of Management at Loyola University, he also holds the Chase Minority Entrepreneurship Distinguished Professorship. A specialist in organizational behavior, he has authored the textbook "Management Today" and is currently writing a book on mentorship. Weinberg’s professional roles include serving as Associate Editor of the Journal of Managerial Psychology, contributing to the Scholars Strategy Network, and advising emerging leaders through various mentoring programs.

At Good Catch’s private anniversary event the night before the new menu launches, Weinberg and Srisuk will be hosting a raffle to win prizes which will include a copy of “Management Today” written by Weinberg. “It’s the worst gift of the bunch to win at the raffle,” Weinberg joked, “because we’re also giving away Beth D’Addono’s “City Eats: New Orleans” and “Modern Creole: A Taste of New Orleans Culture and Cuisine” by Eric Cook of Gris Gris."

A Culinary Vision

Good Catch stays true to its roots while embracing New Orleans influences, with Chef Aom exploring creative ways to incorporate local ingredients. “I’m looking at adding crawfish to some traditional Thai dishes,” said Aom. “I think it will taste great.”

“We embrace New Orleans and southern Louisiana ingredients, but we retain the authenticity of Thailand,” added Weinberg. “We’re not a fusion restaurant.”

As Good Catch Thai Urban Bistro celebrates its first year delighting diners with its authentic flavors and innovative dishes, it will also continue to support the local community as well as the youth in Thailand. In doing so, Good Catch has already achieved its goal of becoming the first choice for Thai restaurants recognized for fresh, innovative, and authentic cuisine.