Anthropologists Converge in New Orleans for “Ghosts” Conference.

NEW ORLEANS — The American Anthropological Association brought more than 4,000 Anthropologists, scholars, researchers and students to New Orleans in Nov. for its annual five-day based on the theme “Ghosts.” The conference explored how histories, memories and unseen forces shape everyday reality — a topic that organizers said connected naturally to the city’s own cultural landscape.

The meeting marked one of the larger academic conventions hosted in the city this year, drawing just under 4,200 attendees, according to New Orleans & Company.

Economic Impact of a Major Academic Conference

Stephanie Turner, senior vice president of convention sales and strategies for New Orleans & Co. said events of this scale are a crucial part of the city’s tourism and business economy.

- Sponsors -

“The consistent bookings for meetings of this caliber has tremendous economic impact. New Orleans & Company convention sales team has already booked 1,000 meetings for 2025,” Turner said.

She added that conventions remain a core part of the city’s visitor economy. “Meetings and conventions form the foundational layer of the New Orleans’ travel economy, contributing more than $2 billion in direct spending annually. Convention attendees, especially for longer conventions like this one, stay longer, spend more and engage with small business throughout the community.”

Why New Orleans Fit the Theme “Ghosts”

AAA Executive Director Ady Arguelles-Sabatier said the selection of New Orleans helped shape the direction of this year’s conference.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

“The eclectic and deep history of New Orleans is part of why holding this event here is so meaningful. Anthropology is a diverse subject, and the 5-day event will include presentations from anthropologists on topics including economic, environmental and societal. New Orleans has history that touches on all these sectors, making it an ideal place for an academic conference like this,” she said.

Arguelles-Sabatier said that the organization chose the conference location nearly five years in advance, then built the theme around it. “AAA chooses the location for their annual conference nearly five years out, and the theme was selected based on New Orleans as a unique authentic location.”

The city’s reputation, both historical and supernatural, helped shape programming. “AAA is taking inspiration from New Orleans having the unique reputation of being ‘haunted’ – with above-ground cemeteries, historical floods and authentic culture, the conference welcomes each attendee to embrace the creative potential here,” she said.

- Sponsors -

Connecting Attendees to Local Culture and Institutions

During the conference, attendees participated in tours, panels and site visits across the city, in partnership with local museums, cultural institutions and universities.

“During the five-day conference, AAA is exploring many different venues, museums and organizations, including the Marigny Opera House and the Historic Collection New Orleans,” Arguelles-Sabatier said.

In addition to sessions at the Sheraton and Marriott, the association organized field trips that linked specific locations to anthropological study. “Besides the two hotels hosting our meeting, The Sheraton and the Marriot, AAA will take attendees to various locations throughout New Orleans, exploring how these locations relate to anthropological studies,” she said.

“Some of these special events include tours through the French Quarter, Jackson Square, the lower Ninth Ward, the Historic New Orleans Collection and City Park.”

AAA also partnered closely with The Historic New Orleans Collection for a themed experience tied directly to “Ghosts.” “AAA is also working with the Historic New Orleans Collection for a special event including a tour of the venue, gallery talk and unique look at New Orleans’ artifacts that play into the theme of ‘Ghosts,’” she said.

Following that visit, attendees explored additional historic sites. “Following the HNOC tour, attendees will then visit Jackson Square and the Cabildo for a guided tour led by Rachel Breunlin of the University of New Orleans and the Neighborhood Story Project, and Monique Verdin of the Land Memory Bank and Seed Exchange.”

Off-Site Events and Local Connections

“Aside from the many events on-site, the Conference offers off-site special events including trips to museums and various locations to explore anthropological themes,” Arguelles-Sabatier said.

“One of the off-site events discusses New Orleans’ history with hurricanes. The tour exploring New Orleans’s recovery from Katrina takes participants to many areas and museums to discuss recovery efforts.”

AAA also worked with local tourism officials to highlight areas and institutions relevant to ongoing anthropological research. “AAA worked with New Orleans & Company to plan this year’s event, explore the many different venues and provide insight on areas to explore more of New Orleans that relate to anthropological themes.”

“New Orleans & Company has shared some of the most historic destinations with the AAA team to provide insight on how their anthropological studies can be intertwined with the city around them,” she said.