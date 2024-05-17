Anthony Marino and Jefferson Goldman Join Gordon Arata

NEW ORLEANS – Gordon Arata welcomes Anthony C. “Tony” Marino and Jefferson B. “Jeff” Goldman to the firm as member attorneys in the New Orleans office. Marino and Goldman join the firm’s roster of over forty attorneys located in New Orleans, Lafayette, and Houston.

“I began my career at Gordon Arata as a paralegal and then as an associate attorney after law school,” Marino said. “Returning after 30 years to work alongside these talented and accomplished professionals, both familiar and new, is a thrilling next chapter in my career.”

Marino has nearly 40 years of experience as an attorney and is licensed in Louisiana. His practice focuses on energy transactions and regulatory matters. His work includes drafting and negotiating oil and gas agreements, acquisitions and divestitures of mineral properties, and energy financings. Additionally, Marino advises clients on regulatory issues on mineral leases both onshore in Louisiana and offshore in state and federal waters on the Outer Continental Shelf.

Marino regularly speaks before energy industry groups and serves as an adjunct professor at Loyola University School of Law.

Licensed in Louisiana and Texas, Goldman joins the firm’s litigation team. He began his career representing the energy industry in environmental and commercial suits. He has since expanded his practice to include energy regulatory matters, commercial litigation, construction litigation, employment and professional liability litigation, insurance coverage and defense, and asbestos litigation. Goldman has represented multiple E&P clients at trial in legacy, commercial, and indemnity lawsuits. He has also advised clients in commercial, real estate and regulatory matters.

“I’ve always known about Gordon Arata and respected and valued the firm’s stellar reputation,” Goldman said. “When the opportunity arose to partner with Tony again and do the work I love to do, I jumped at the chance.”

Marino and Goldman worked together at Slattery, Marino & Roberts from 2006 to 2016.

“Tony has a broad energy practice handling matters for clients with assets coast-to-coast across the U.S. and offshore,” says Scott O’Connor, chair of the management committee and oil and gas section at Gordon Arata. “His expertise, coupled with Jeff’s wide range of litigation experience, help build upon our strengths at the firm.”