Anthony Bean Receives WYES-TV’s Celeste Seymour Judell Arts Award 

“Celeste was an arts patron and activist who was interested in both the local visual and performing arts scenes,” said Laborde. “With a career in theatre that spans over 50 years, Anthony has been guiding the youth of New Orleans for much of that time. He epitomizes Mrs. Judell’s generosity of spirit.”

The Anthony Bean Community Theater and Acting School (ABCT) was founded in the spring of 2000 by Anthony Bean, who serves as its artistic director. The theater was established to meet the growing demand for a quality and culturally diverse performing arts venue in the New Orleans area. In addition to performances, ABCT oSers opportunities for individuals to learn acting, set design, and theater management. In recent years, it has also become a bridge into New Orleans’ thriving “Hollywood South” film industry. ABCT is distinct as it operates both as a major theater production company and a year-round, open enrollment acting school.

The WYES Celeste Seymour Judell Arts Award is presented annually in honor of the longtime New Orleans arts patron and WYES volunteer who died in 2010. Past award recipients include Don Marshall, The Helis Foundation, Albinas Prizgintas, Allison Stewart and Campbell Hutchinson, Ricky Graham, Dennis Assaf and Sydney and Walda BesthoS.

