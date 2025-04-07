​Anonymous MICHELIN Inspectors in New Orleans for New Guide

NEW ORLEANS – MICHELIN and Travel South USA have announced the forthcoming launch of the new MICHELIN Guide American South covering six states: Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The MICHELIN Guide is an esteemed travel guide series that rates restaurants and hotels worldwide. The inclusion of Louisiana, and particularly New Orleans, in the American South guide is yet another testament to the region’s rich food heritage.

“New Orleans has always been known and celebrated for its world-class cuisine and award-winning restaurants,” Walt Leger, CEO of New Orleans & Company. “I am happy to announce a long-awaited opportunity to potentially shine another prestigious light on our beloved community.”

The MICHELIN Guide’s expansion into the American South marks its first regional selection since debuting in North America in 2005.

“The cuisine of the American South is a unique product of diverse influences creating an iconic array of specialties prepared by proud and impressive culinary talent,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.

“Travel South USA is thrilled to support the MICHELIN Guide coming to the American South. Our region has long deserved global recognition for its extraordinary farm-to-table cuisine, world-class seafood, and rich food culture—crafted by some of the world’s most creative and talented chefs,” shared Liz Bittner, president & CEO, Travel South USA.

Anonymous MICHELIN inspectors are currently evaluating restaurants, making dining reservations and scouting for culinary gems throughout the region. While there’s no guarantee of recognition, Leger remains optimistic. “We believe the world-renowned culinary scene in New Orleans is extremely worthy of consideration and we look forward to aligning with one of the most well-respected travel brands in the world.”

The MICHELIN Guide American South is anticipated to boost international culinary tourism. “By attracting international culinary tourism and setting new benchmarks for excellence, Michelin’s presence will inspire local restaurants to push creative boundaries while reinforcing New Orleans’ reputation as a must-visit destination for food lovers,” said Leger.

This initiative aligns with New Orleans & Company’s ongoing efforts to elevate the city’s global profile as a culinary hub. In 2024, New Orleans hosted the prestigious Bocuse d’Or and the Pastry World Cup American Championships.

“Competing for and winning the opportunity for New Orleans to be the first city in North America to host these prestigious events serves as a reminder to the world of our culinary pedigree.”

Often dubbed the “Olympics of gastronomy,” the Bocuse d’Or and the Pastry World Cup American Championships held their continental qualifying rounds in New Orleans in June last year marking the first time they were hosted in the U.S. Audiences witnessed top chefs from North and South America competing for spots in the finals held in France. New Orleans is set to host these events again in 2026.

“Hosting Bocuse d’Or is not just an honor—it’s a strategic move to showcase our culinary talent, attract food-driven tourism, and create new opportunities for local chefs to engage with the global culinary community,” said Leger.

New Orleans & Company has also collaborated on the launch of the “Guide Michelin Voyage & Cultures Nouvelle Orléans,” a French-language guide aimed at international travelers. The addition of the MICHELIN Guide American South will further promote authentic Southern cuisine to a global audience.

The full 2025 restaurant selection for the MICHELIN Guide American South will be unveiled later this year during the annual MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the region.