Anonymous Donor Helps Roots of Music Find Permanent Home

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Roots of Music, a beloved New Orleans non-profit empowering youth through music education, has reached a major milestone with the purchase of a permanent campus in the former site of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Pontchartrain Park. This marks a new chapter for the organization, which has provided life-changing programming to thousands of students since its founding in 2007.

What began as a six-week summer drum camp has grown into four year-round programs serving around 200 students annually, ages 3 to 18. Over the past eighteen years, The Roots of Music has earned national and international recognition while remaining deeply rooted in the cultural identity of New Orleans.

Throughout its growth, the organization has faced one consistent challenge: space. The program has relocated about ten times—operating out of borrowed, donated, and leased facilities across neighborhoods like Uptown, the Marigny, and Tremé. The organization is grateful for every space that it has occupied, as each helped shape Roots into what it is today. Every location served its purpose for a time, but eventually could not accommodate the expanding needs of the students, families, and staff.

Now, for the first time in its history, The Roots of Music will operate out of a space it owns. After months of negotiations and inspections, the organization closed on a multi-structure property in Gentilly Woods in June of 2025, thanks to the generous support of an anonymous donor.

This exciting and unprecedented move has given The Roots of Music the opportunity to finally house the majority of their programs under one roof; figuratively speaking, as the campus has three separate structures within it. The Marching Crusaders, The Roots Studio Academy, and Band Instrument Repair Program will all take place on Roots’ new campus.

The purchase and move to this campus in Gentilly Woods is a groundbreaking one, as TROM has never had a home dedicated solely to its mission and its hands-on programs. Purchasing this property will inherently buttress the goal of their music education organization by providing space for students to practice and grow holistically. Roots’ move will not only supply a landscape for learning for students from across the region; it will also work to support their futures, to invest in the culture of the city of New Orleans, and to bolster the framework of The Roots of Music.

“I want to make sure to thank our supporters for all they have done for us along the way,” says Derrick Tabb, Executive Director and Founder of The Roots of Music. “I hope our Roots family knows that we cherish their support and contributions: the purchase of this campus is not the end of the road though. Our community’s on-going support is as important as ever. We can’t wait to continue transforming lives!”

“It is with great hope and anticipation for the future we have sold the former St. Gabriel property to The Roots of Music so that they can serve the young people of the community through music education. While I know for some, selling and repurposing a spiritual home is a very difficult and emotional issue, we can be happy for the community to have this valuable asset join the area. It is good to know that the buildings will be cared for and maintained by The Roots of Music for years to come,” says Fr. Francis Offia, Pastor of St. Martin de Porres.

“It was an honor to work alongside the Archdiocese in facilitating the sale of the St. Gabriel campus. This property has long served the New Orleans community, and we’re proud to see it enter a new chapter with The Roots of Music, an organization whose mission aligns with the spirit of service and education that’s always been rooted in this space,” stated Benji Azar and Collin Guerra of Elifin Realty.

For more information on The Roots of Music’s media and press please contact Natalie Holderbaum at nholderbaum@therootsofmusic.org. For more information about partnership and development information, please contact at info@therootsofmusic.org.

About The Roots of Music: The Roots of Music believes music has the power to transform lives. The Roots of Music empowers the youth of New Orleans through music education, academic support, and mentorship, while preserving and promoting the unique musical and cultural heritage of our city. Learn more at https://therootsofmusic.org/.