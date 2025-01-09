Annual Tulip Planting Takes Place in City Park With Blooms Expected in February

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In just a few weeks in mid-late February, there will be tulip blooms along the banks of Big Lake in New Orleans City Park.

The New Orleans City Park Conservancy’s horticulture team began the process of planting 10,000 tulips on Wednesday, January 8. The bulbs, which are transported from Natchitoches, Louisiana, are sorted according to variety and color and hand-planted over the course of 2-3 days. Peak bloom for the flowers is expected to be mid-late February.

The planting is part of City Park Conservancy’s ongoing care and stewardship of its 1,300 acres, furthering its mission to preserve and improve City Park spaces for recreational, educational, cultural and beautification purposes.

- Sponsors -

Community donations help make annual plantings possible. Patrons can make a gift here.

For over 170 years, New Orleans City Park has provided access to abundant natural and cultural resources to residents of the region and tourists from around the world. The Park is home to the New Orleans Botanical Garden, Couturie Forest and Arboretum, the New Orleans Museum of Art, the Louisiana Children’s Museum, and the largest grove of mature live oaks in the world, some of which are nearly 800 years old.

City Park Conservancy is the 501(c)3 that operates the day-to-day care of City Park, in partnership with the City Park Improvement Association which oversees programming, fundraising, and membership management of the 1,300-acre Park.

City Park is a popular place to fish on the bayou, picnic, experience safe outdoor play, or engage in athletic pursuits as evidenced by more than 3.2 million unique visits each year. The Park’s annual operating budget is largely derived from self-generated activities. To learn more about City Park and to contribute to help maintain its greenspaces and community programs, visit here.