Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Environment

Annual Tulip Planting Takes Place in City Park With Blooms Expected in February

January 9, 2025   |By
Tulip Planting
Getty image

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In just a few weeks in mid-late February, there will be tulip blooms along the banks of Big Lake in New Orleans City Park.

The New Orleans City Park Conservancy’s horticulture team began the process of planting 10,000 tulips on Wednesday, January 8. The bulbs, which are transported from Natchitoches, Louisiana, are sorted according to variety and color and hand-planted over the course of 2-3 days. Peak bloom for the flowers is expected to be mid-late February.

The planting is part of City Park Conservancy’s ongoing care and stewardship of its 1,300 acres, furthering its mission to preserve and improve City Park spaces for recreational, educational, cultural and beautification purposes.

- Sponsors -

Community donations help make annual plantings possible. Patrons can make a gift here.

For over 170 years, New Orleans City Park has provided access to abundant natural and cultural resources to residents of the region and tourists from around the world. The Park is home to the New Orleans Botanical Garden, Couturie Forest and Arboretum, the New Orleans Museum of Art, the Louisiana Children’s Museum, and the largest grove of mature live oaks in the world, some of which are nearly 800 years old.

City Park Conservancy is the 501(c)3 that operates the day-to-day care of City Park, in partnership with the City Park Improvement Association which oversees programming, fundraising, and membership management of the 1,300-acre Park.

- Partner Content -

Entergy’s Energy Smart Program Brings Cost Conscious Innovation to New Orleans

Offering comprehensive energy efficiency at no cost to the consumer, Entergy’s Energy Smart program incentivizes Entergy New Orleans customers to perform energy-saving upgrades in...
Read More

City Park is a popular place to fish on the bayou, picnic, experience safe outdoor play, or engage in athletic pursuits as evidenced by more than 3.2 million unique visits each year. The Park’s annual operating budget is largely derived from self-generated activities. To learn more about City Park and to contribute to help maintain its greenspaces and community programs, visit here.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter