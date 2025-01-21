Annual McCutcheon Honors Recital at Northwestern State University to Feature Top Music Students

NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Annual McCutcheon Honors Recital will take place at Northwestern State University on Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Magale Recital Hall. Admission to the event is free and open to the public. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream option will also be available here.

The recital will showcase some of the university’s most talented music students.

Performing during the event will be Oscar Carballo on violin, Ever Naun Galeas on trumpet, Dorcia Gillam on vocals, Mario Gomez on piano, Ronald Turizo on saxophone, and Mason Windham on percussion.

The students selected for this special recital were winners from each musical area based on their outstanding undergraduate fall jury performances. These students represent the six primary areas of study in Northwestern State’s music program: woodwinds, brass, strings, piano, percussion, and voice.

The McCutcheon Honors Recital was established in honor of Jim McCutcheon, a retired band teacher and dedicated supporter of Northwestern State University’s music department. McCutcheon was also known for his work in instrument repair at NSU.

According to Dr. Nick Kaye, director of the university’s music program, McCutcheon was passionate about recognizing exceptional student performance. In line with this, he began offering a financial prize to students selected to perform at the recital.

After McCutcheon’s passing, his wife, Jo Lapeyrouse, chose to continue the tradition in his honor. In addition to maintaining the recital, Lapeyrouse also funded a scholarship in his name, ensuring the continued recognition and support of outstanding music students at the university.

The McCutcheon Honors Recital is a special opportunity for Northwestern State’s most accomplished music students to showcase their talents before the university community and the public. The event not only honors the memory of Jim McCutcheon but also underscores the high level of musical excellence within the NSU music program.

Northwestern State University was established in 1884 as the Louisiana State Normal School, an institution created specifically for the training of teachers.

The location of the school is tied to the roots of the city of Natchitoches and is the oldest continually occupied site for higher education in Louisiana.