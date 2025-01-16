Annual Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair at Tulane University Showcases Next Wave of STEM Talent

NEW ORLEANS – More than 250 middle and high school students from the Greater New Orleans area will present the results of their scientific inquiry at the 69th Annual Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair (GNOSEF) at Tulane University’s Lavin-Bernick Center. Project setup, judging, and public viewings will take place Feb. 17-24, with the Junior Division Awards Ceremony happening at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, followed by the Senior Division Awards Ceremony at 8:00 p.m.

GNOSEF Judging, Public Viewing and Awards Ceremonies schedule:

Monday, Feb. 17 Junior Division Project Setup 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 Junior Division Judging 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Junior Division Public Viewing 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 Senior Division Project Setup 3:30 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 Senior Division Judging 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Senior Division Public Viewing 12:00 – 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 Jr. Division Awards Ceremony 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Sr. Division Awards Ceremony 8:00 – 9:15 p.m.

Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education is playing a transformative role in shaping Louisiana’s next wave of talent. In particular, the state is emerging as a leader in energy innovation and technology, and STEM education is equipping students with the critical thinking, problem-solving, and technical skills needed to bolster this advancement. STEM initiatives in schools, such as the 69th Annual Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair, is an example of how educational institutions can shape Louisiana’s future.

The 69th GNOSEF is being presented by Greater New Orleans Science Fair Inc., which encourages independent student research in STEM areas. The Fair is open to any student nominated by their middle or high school within the designated, Region IX parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines. Entrants fall into two divisions: Junior Division, comprised of middle school students (grades 6-8) and Senior Division, comprised of high school students (grades 9-12).

More than $60,000 in cash/non-cash awards, prizes, grants, and scholarships will be awarded to GNOSEF 2025 winners/teachers and schools. Among the prizes is a trip for four GNOSEF students and two teachers to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (Regeneron ISEF) taking place May 10-16 in Columbus, OH. The GNOSEF is one of 10 regional fairs in Louisiana that are affiliated with the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

Additionally, sixty category winners at the GNOSEF in New Orleans are also eligible to compete for state honors at the Louisiana Science and Engineering Fair (LSEF) in Baton Rouge, March 24-26 with those winners also going on to the Regeneron ISEF in Columbus, OH.

Multiple $1,000 to $2,500 scholarships will again be provided to winners through the generosity of Gold Sponsors: Entergy Corporation, H. Britton Sanderford, Patrick F. Taylor Foundation, and Paul and Patty Habeeb Muehlemann; Silver Sponsors: The Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation, BW², and Broadcom Foundation. Additionally, GNOSEF sponsors also provide special awards directly to students, teachers and schools. These include Bronze Sponsors: Association for Materials Protection and Performance Southeast Louisiana Chapter, American Petroleum Institute Delta Chapter, Hoists.com, Laitram Corporation, MSB Consulting Engineers, and community supporters Tulane University Center for K-12 STEM Education in partnership with Loyola University, Women for a Better Louisiana, and STEM Library Lab.

Sponsorships support the operation of the Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair, including hosting the fair, providing recognition awards for category winners, and sending the top four students and teachers to the International Science and Engineering Fair. Many of our sponsors also provide special awards directly to students, teachers and schools. The Greater New Orleans Science Fair, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization; all contributions are tax-deductible. Donations may be made through the GNOSEF PayPal Link or a check may be written payable to “Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair” and mailed to: Dr. Michelle Sanchez, Director GNOSEF, Lindy Boggs Suite 201, Tulane University, New Orleans, LA 70118.

Throughout the event, students are also able to participate in social media contests featuring trivia questions and Instagram photos/videos of their GNOSEF projects and experiences, making them eligible to win a variety of prizes.

“This annual gathering of curious young students and dedicated STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) teachers continues to serve as an educational platform for creating a brighter future for everyone in our community,” said Michelle Sanchez, Ph.D., GNOSEF Fair Director and Associate Dean for Community Engagement and Academic Partnerships. “For nearly 70 years we have been committed to ensuring that our student participants are highly prepared as they pursue STEM degrees and successful STEM careers.”

Louisiana’s burgeoning tech sector, for example, benefits from a strong STEM pipeline. By prioritizing STEM education, Louisiana is not only empowering its youth but also ensuring it has the workforce needed to lead in areas like energy innovation and tech for decades to come.

Find more information about the 2025 Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair at Tulane University on Feb. 17-24 here.