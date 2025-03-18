Annual Forecast Seminar Looks at Economic and Real Estate Outlook for New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 2025 Dr. Ivan Miestchovich Economic Outlook & Real Estate Forecast Seminar for metropolitan New Orleans will take place on April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Senator Ted Hickey Ballroom, located in the University Center of the University of New Orleans. This premier event brings together economic experts, business leaders and real estate professionals to provide key insights into the regional economy, workforce trends, housing market and commercial real estate sector.

Hosted by the UNO Institute for Economic Development & Real Estate Research, the seminar will be moderated by Ali Bustamante, professor of practice in the Department of Economics and Finance.

“This seminar provides a critical look at the economic and real estate landscape in New Orleans,” Bustamante said. “With the region undergoing rapid transformation due to industrial and energy investments, workforce development and housing market shifts, this event is an opportunity for real estate professionals to stay ahead of emerging trends.”

The event is open to real estate professionals, developers, investors, policymakers and business leaders interested in understanding the future of the local economy.

The event begins with registration and networking from 8:30 to 9:00 a.m., followed by welcome and opening remarks from 9:00 to 9:10 a.m.

From 9:10 to 10:00 a.m., a panel discussion on the New Orleans metro economy and workforce will take place, moderated by Ali Bustamante. Panelists include Adrienne Slack, vice president and coordinating regional executive at the New Orleans Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and Josh Fleig, chief innovative officer at Louisiana Economic Development.

The next session, from 10:05 to 10:55 a.m., will focus on the New Orleans metro housing market. Moderated by Dan Mills, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, the panel features Craig Mirambell, ex-officio of the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of REALTORS and CEO of Mirambell Realty; Larry Schedler, president of Larry G. Schedler & Associates, Inc.; and Marcus Eagan, managing director of Eagan Insurance.

After a short break, the event resumes at 11:15 a.m. with a discussion on meeting the real estate demands of Louisiana’s energy sector. Moderated by Ali Bustamante, the panel includes Leo Arnett, policy advisor and special assistant to the president and CEO at GNO, Inc., along with guest panelists from GNO, Inc.

The final session, from 12:05 to 1:00 p.m., will cover New Orleans metro commercial real estate and industry development. Patrick Beard, an adjunct instructor of finance at UNO and associate vice president at Colliers | Gulf Coast, will moderate. Panelists include Matthew Mancheski, president and CFO of T. Parker Host; Tim Johnson, founder and president of TJC Group; and Zachary Kupperman, founder and CEO of Kupperman Companies.

The Dr. Ivan Miestchovich Economic Outlook & Real Estate Forecast Seminar is an annual event hosted by the University of New Orleans (UNO), providing in-depth analysis of economic and real estate trends in the New Orleans metro area. Named in honor of Dr. Ivan Miestchovich, a longtime professor and expert in real estate and economic development, the seminar brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and academics to discuss key issues shaping the region’s economy. The event features expert panels on workforce trends, housing markets, commercial real estate, and industry development, offering valuable insights for business professionals, investors, and community leaders.