Anntoine Marketing + Design Named to Inc. 5000 List

HAMMOND, La., AP – ACCESS Newswire – Anntoine Marketing + Design has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000, earning recognition as the 45th fastest-growing company in Louisiana. The honor places Anntoine among the fastest-growing private businesses in the United States and highlights the agency’s continued growth and community-driven approach to marketing.

Founded in 2015 by Jessica Smith and Eddie Laviolette, Anntoine was built on a simple idea: combining strong creative with measurable results. The agency has since grown from a small local startup into a nationally recognized firm with more than 15 team members, serving clients across banking, healthcare, education, law enforcement, and other key industries.

“Seeing the words ‘fastest-growing’ still feels a little far-fetched to me, because our journey hasn’t been fast at all. It’s been a slow, steady, daily grind for over ten years,” said Jessica Smith, Founder and CEO. “What’s meant the most to me are the relationships we’ve built, the new partnerships that push us forward, and the opportunities to help clients turn ideas into real businesses that create jobs and change lives. We’re grateful for the Inc. 5000 recognition, but tomorrow, the grind continues. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Anntoine’s growth has been recognized both through performance and industry honors. The agency has earned multiple ADDY, Telly, MUSE, and Davey Awards in recent years and played a key role in supporting the Tangipahoa Parish School System’s successful half-penny sales tax campaign. In 2025, Anntoine expanded its impact through new partnerships with Fidelity Bank and the Downtown Development District.

Beyond client work, Anntoine remains actively involved in the region, with team members serving on boards for the Tangipahoa Chamber of Commerce, Richard Murphy Hospice Foundation, Tangipahoa Economic Development Foundation, and Ready Start Tangipahoa.

“Nothing worth doing is easy. Ten years of steering a creative agency through a constant cycle of innovation and reinvention, balancing the pressure to push your creative limits with the worry over whether you’ve met the needs and expectations of your clients, has taught me this: our work feels good because it feeds the soul,” said Eddie Laviolette, Co-Founder. “Being selected for the Inc. 5000 list isn’t just a milestone; it’s proof that the scary, ever-shifting, creativity-draining thing we do is worth all the tough moments.”

The Inc. 5000 is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, based on three years of verified revenue growth. Inclusion on the list reflects Anntoine Marketing + Design’s sustained performance, innovation, and commitment to client success.