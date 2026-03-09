Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Business

Angel Investor Mike Eckert Says Louisiana Startup Capital Is Strong

March 9, 2026   |By
Angel Investor Mike Eckert Says Louisiana Startup Capital Is Strong
Angel Investor Mike Eckert Says Louisiana Startup Capital Is Strong

NEW ORLEANS — The market for early-stage startup investment in Louisiana is stronger than it has been in years, according to Gulf South Angels Board Chairman Mike Eckert. “I’ve been in the Gulf South for thirteen years and I’ve never seen it better,” said Eckert. “For available capital for early-stage companies in Louisiana, it’s really

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2026 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter