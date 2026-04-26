Andy Wilson Joins Chaffe McCall’s Admiralty & Maritime Practice

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Chaffe McCall announced that Andrew Wilson has joined the firm as a partner in its New Orleans office. Wilson has significant experience handling complex, high-stakes disputes across maritime, energy, environmental, insurance, and constitutional matters. His practice centers on cases involving both legal and technical matters, where he represents businesses, insurers, and governmental entities in federal and state courts and administrative proceedings, providing strategic guidance from initial investigation through trial and appeal, as well as advising on risk management and regulatory issues.

“Andrew’s depth of experience across maritime, energy, and environmental litigation makes him a valuable addition to Chaffe McCall,” said Doug Holmes, managing partner of Chaffe McCall. “His ability to navigate technically complex matters and deliver strategic counsel aligns with the firm’s commitment to providing exceptional client service.”

About Andy Wilson

Wilson’s practice includes a wide range of complex civil disputes, including maritime personal injury and wrongful death claims, vessel casualties, charter disputes and general average claims. He also handles insurance coverage matters involving marine insurance, commercial general liability, and excess and umbrella policies, as well as contractual indemnity and additional insured issues.

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In the energy and environmental sectors, Wilson has represented clients in matters involving pipeline failures, well blowouts, environmental contamination, and coastal restoration. He has also handled legacy environmental claims and disputes related to natural resource damages. His experience further extends to property and constitutional matters, including eminent domain, expropriation, inverse condemnation, and related damages claims.

Wilson has been actively involved in coastal and environmental policy, serving as a consultant on restoration issues and contributing to permitting, legislative drafting, and regulatory matters. He has testified before Louisiana legislative committees on issues including water bottom ownership, oyster leasing, and constitutional rights.

He is recognized for his professional achievements, including an AV Preeminent Peer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubbell and selection for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America for Admiralty and Maritime Law and Litigation – Environmental. He is also board-certified in appellate practice by the Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization.

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Wilson is actively engaged in the community and professional organizations, including service on advisory and nonprofit boards focused on coastal sustainability and conservation.