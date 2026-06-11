Analysis Warns FEMA Changes Could Limit Aid

NEW ORLEANS – A new analysis of the Trump administration’s proposed FEMA overhaul warns the changes could make federal disaster aid harder to access, reduce assistance for disaster survivors and shift billions in recovery costs onto states and local communities already struggling with rising insurance costs and increasingly severe weather events as hurricane season begins.

The June 11 report, issued by Sabotaging Our Safety, an advocacy and research organization focused on disaster policy, climate resilience, infrastructure and public safety issues, examines recommendations in the administration’s FEMA Review Council final report released on May 7.

Disaster Recovery Funding Overhaul

The group argues the proposals would shift major disaster recovery programs toward formula-based funding systems and significantly reduce the federal government’s role in long-term disaster recovery.

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Supporters argue the proposals would streamline aid programs, encourage preparedness and reduce federal spending, while critics say they would make disaster assistance harder to access and shift an estimated $1.5 billion in recovery costs onto states, local governments and survivors.

One of the FEMA Review Council’s central recommendations would replace FEMA’s traditional Public Assistance reimbursement system, which has distributed about $180 billion in recovery grants, with a formula-based block grant program known as RAPID. Instead of reimbursing documented rebuilding costs, aid would be tied to metrics such as wind speed and flood depth.

Supporters say the system could accelerate funding distribution and reduce bureaucracy. Critics argue it may fail to reflect actual rebuilding costs or local conditions, reduce federal oversight of how states distribute aid and require communities to spend or return all federal funds within eight years regardless of long-term rebuilding timelines.

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Flood Insurance and Survivor Assistance

The report also proposes expanding risk-based flood insurance pricing and increasing private-sector participation in the flood insurance market. Research cited in the analysis estimates the policy could reduce new flood insurance participation by 11% to 39%, with some high-risk areas seeing annual premium increases exceeding $2,000.

The Review Council additionally recommends replacing FEMA’s current 15-category Individual Assistance system with a single capped payment available only when homes are deemed uninhabitable. Homeowner aid would be capped at $150,000, while renters would be limited to up to six months of fair-market-rate rental assistance.

Supporters say the changes would simplify disaster aid programs and better align insurance pricing with actual flood risk. Critics argue the proposals could price lower-income households out of flood coverage while reducing assistance available to renters and survivors whose homes sustain major damage but are not formally declared uninhabitable.

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Higher Disaster Declaration Thresholds

The analysis further notes the Council proposes raising the threshold for presidential disaster declarations by 54%, a change it estimates would have excluded roughly 29% of declarations issued between 2012 and 2025 and reduced declarations by about 16 annually.

Federal reimbursement rates could also fall from the current 75% baseline to as low as 50% for states that do not meet preparedness benchmarks. Critics argue the changes could disproportionately affect smaller and rural communities with limited emergency management resources and fewer financial reserves to absorb major recovery costs.