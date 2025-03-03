Amusement Park to Reopen and Conservancy Hosts Egg Scramble

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans City Park is set to welcome guests back for another season of family fun with the reopening of the Amusement Park and the much-anticipated annual Egg Scramble event.

The City Park Amusement Park will reopen to the public on March 8 allowing visitors of all ages to once again enjoy the park’s rides, cafes, and lively atmosphere on weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A highlight of the park remains the Historic Wooden Carousel, affectionately known as the “Flying Horses,” one of the nation’s oldest carousels.

“After Celebration in the Oaks season, we quickly regroup for spring season in the Amusement Park,” said Megan Bourgault, City Park Conservancy (CPC) Director of Attractions & Visitor Services. “We feel so lucky to be able to welcome the community into this cherished space, and we hope everyone is as excited as we are to reopen and explore like kids again (or for the first time)!”

- Sponsors -

For those looking to make the most of the season, the Carousel Gardens Season Pass is returning, offering unlimited rides and access to both Carousel Gardens and Storyland from March through November. The digital-pass platform allows guests to purchase, register, and store passes on their mobile devices. Daily admission tickets, which include unlimited rides and entry to Storyland, are also available.

Adding to the park’s springtime appeal, Weekly Train Rides will begin on March 19, running Wed. through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Passengers board at the Oscar J. Tolmas Visitor Center.

Egg Scramble Returns April 13

On April 13, the City Park hosts its annual Egg Scramble with 36,000 eggs scattered across Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and Storyland, inviting children to hunt for hidden treasures including special eggs containing Carousel Gardens and City Putt tickets.

From 9:30 to 10 a.m., families can enjoy pre-hunt festivities, including balloon artists, a DJ, face painting, and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. The egg hunt officially begins at 10 a.m. and is tailored for children eight years old and younger. Toddlers will have their own reserved area in Storyland, ensuring a fun and safe experience for all.

“Egg Scramble is absolutely one of our favorite days in the Park – seeing kids scour the space for treats with parents and grandparents is a highlight of the season,” said Bourgault. “Just like the eggs at the hunt, tickets do get snatched up quickly, so we recommend you book early!”

- Sponsors -

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, as this popular event tends to sell out quickly.

All proceeds contribute to the preservation and upkeep of City Park’s 1,300 acres, ensuring that it remains a welcoming space for residents, visitors, and community programs.