Amtrak “Mardi Gras” Service Announced Connecting the Gulf South

NEW ORLEANS and MOBILE, Ala. (press release) – Agreements have been reached for new twice-daily Amtrak intercity train service along the Mississippi Gulf Coast between New Orleans and Mobile, Ala. Starting this summer, the new state-sponsored Amtrak Mardi Gras Service will offer convenient morning and evening departures from both cities.

Both New Orleans and Mobile have a long history of Mardi Gras celebrations – as do the communities in Coastal Mississippi.

“Amtrak Mardi Gras Service is a natural choice for the name of the new trains that will reflect the region’s distinctive culture,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “Travel should be about more than just getting somewhere. Our goal is to have some of that festive Mardi Gras feeling on every trip, sharing the culture of the Gulf Coast region while connecting with the rest of the Amtrak network.”

“This summer, travelers seeking a more comfortable, scenic and productive choice than driving will have their first opportunity to ride Amtrak trains in almost 20 years,” Harris added.

In addition to travel between New Orleans and Mobile, the cities of Bay Saint Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula will also have same-day connections in both directions daily to the famed Amtrak City of New Orleans trains between New Orleans and Chicago via Memphis. Amtrak Mardi Gras Service guests can also make next-day connections in New Orleans to Amtrak Crescent trains to and from New York via Atlanta, and Amtrak Sunset Limited trains to and from Los Angeles via Tucson, San Antonio and Houston.

“With the launch of the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service, we are not just restoring a transportation link; we are celebrating the vibrant culture and community spirit of the Gulf Coast,” said Joe Donahue, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. “This service will enhance connectivity, boost local economies and create memorable experiences for travelers who wish to explore the beautiful landscapes and rich heritage of our region.”

“Though the Mississippi Gulf Coast is heavily influenced by neighboring Mobile and New Orleans, each of Mississippi’s coastal cities has its own unique charm and traditions, especially when it comes to our two great passions – festivities and food,” said Charles Busby, Mississippi Transportation Commissioner, Southern Transportation District. “I look forward to sharing the best of our region’s culture and its breathtaking views with Amtrak passengers.

“Of course, as Transportation Commissioner, I’m excited about introducing another mode of transit to our community and the impact this infrastructure enhancement will have on our local economy,” Busby added.

“Mobile and New Orleans have always shared a rich cultural heritage and renewing Amtrak service will strengthen our ties to the Crescent City and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “We are so excited to welcome new visitors from those communities when the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service launches later this year. It will be an asset to our citizens and another enhancement to Mobile’s growing downtown waterfront.”

“It’s incredibly exciting to announce the name for this new service that will have such a positive impact in our three states,” said Southern Rail Commission (SRC) Chairman Knox Ross. “This service will open the Mississippi Gulf Coast to a whole new tourism market, making already wonderful places even better by supporting local businesses, attracting more visitors, and strengthening the entire southern region’s infrastructure and economy.

“The Southern Rail Commission couldn’t be prouder to see this service come to reality, and we can’t wait to ride the train with y’all,” Ross added.

Fares and schedules will be available on Amtrak.com when a service start date is announced in a few weeks. Guests will enjoy direct access to exciting cities and towns on trains with wide reclining seats, ample legroom, no middle seats and generous carry-on baggage allowances. With space reserved in advance, golf bags will be accepted and pets will be welcomed within appropriate weights with carriers.

Amtrak will operate this service under contracts with the states of Louisiana and Mississippi, financial support by the City of Mobile, and with the long-time backing of the SRC. Including this new service, Amtrak will operate 31 state-sponsored routes for 23 state and agency partners in 20 states.

Services such as these are the fastest growing Amtrak business segment, with active efforts in many more states to expand the Amtrak network in partnership with the Federal Railroad Administration.

Reactions

“This is a big step forward in the restoration process of Gulf Coast Rail. Because of collaborations between state and local government and economic development organizations, there will be more opportunities for Mississippians along the Gulf Coast. I am grateful to Amtrak for helping restore this line after nearly two decades of no service. Mississippians deserve access to reliable transportation,” said Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

“The Amtrak Mardi Gras Service will be a tremendous step forward for our Gulf Coast communities and a celebration of our shared heritage. Thanks to the hard work of the Southern Rail Commission, Amtrak, and local partners, this service will not only strengthen our ties to vibrant neighboring cities but also open our region to more visitors, drive growth, and invite more tourism along beautiful coastal Mississippi. It’s a win for our economy and our culture,” Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Chair of the U.S Senate Transportation-Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee.

“I’m excited for what the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service will bring to New Orleans and greater Gulf Coast community! Thanks to the transformative Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this investment demonstrates our commitment to rebuilding stronger and more connected communities. The New Orleans to Mobile Amtrak line is more than a route; it’s a bridge to growth and prosperity for generations to come. All aboard!” said Rep. Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-La.).

“Bringing back passenger rail service to the Mississippi Gulf Coast is a huge win for our communities. With 62 miles of scenic shoreline, and 300 years of history, Coastal Mississippi is home to delicious cuisine, beautiful beaches, and hospitable southern charm. The new Amtrak Mardi Gras Service will boost tourism, support local businesses in MS-04, and provide a convenient new way to travel along the Gulf Coast. I’m proud to support this effort and look forward to seeing the positive impact it brings to South Mississippi,” said Rep. Mike Ezell (R-Miss.).

“As a proud Mobile native, I’m thrilled about the return of passenger rail service coming to our city and the greater Gulf Coast region. The Amtrak Mardi Gras Service is more than just a new travel option—it’s a meaningful investment in our local economy, our tourism industry, and our shared cultural heritage, especially as Mobile is the birthplace of Mardi Gras. This new service strengthens our city’s ties with our neighbors across the Gulf, while creating jobs and expanding opportunity throughout the district and the State of Alabama,” said Rep. Shomari Figures (D-Ala.).

“The return of intercity Amtrak service between New Orleans and Mobile is a monumental win for our region. As Mayor, I’ve worked tirelessly to expand equitable, reliable, and forward-thinking transportation options that connect our people and drive economic opportunity. The Amtrak Mardi Gras Service celebrates more than our shared culture—it represents renewed investment in our infrastructure, our tourism industry, and the everyday mobility of our residents. This is how we move our city and our region forward—together,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.