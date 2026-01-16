Ampirical Breaks Ground on Headquarters Expansion

COVINGTON, La. – Ampirical, a leading provider of power system engineering and project delivery services, broke ground on Jan. 15 on a major expansion at its Covington campus. The new building, located on the same property as Ampirical’s current headquarters, will provide additional space to accommodate the company’s growing workforce.

Ampirical moved into its current headquarters in 2021 with approximately 200 employees. Today, the company has grown to more than 600 employees nationwide, driven by increasing demand for reliable electrical infrastructure and its reputation for delivering innovative solutions.

“This expansion marks an exciting milestone for Ampirical,” said Matthew Saacks, CEO of Ampirical. “Our growth is a testament to the strength of our team and the trust our customers place in us. This new building will allow us to continue investing in our people, our technology, and our community as we shape the future of power delivery.”

The new facility will span approximately 90,832 square feet across five stories and will feature spaces designed to create a workspace that reflects Ampirical’s standards and core values while supporting the functions and needs of its employees.

The company says the project highlights Ampirical’s commitment to St. Tammany Parish and the Greater New Orleans region. It is expected to create hundreds of new jobs and strengthen local partnerships, contributing to the area’s economic development.

“Ampirical’s decision to expand its headquarters reflects the confidence companies have in Louisiana as a place where major projects move forward and supporting businesses grow alongside them,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “As a key partner on some of our state’s most significant investments, Ampirical is scaling its operations to meet rising demand. This expansion will create new opportunities for skilled workers while reinforcing the critical infrastructure that powers Louisiana’s economy.”

About Ampirical

Ampirical is an electrical power infrastructure engineering and construction services firm specializing in transmission, substation and power delivery projects.

Founded in Louisiana and headquartered in Covington, the company provides engineering, procurement, construction and technical services for utilities, renewable energy developers and industrial clients nationwide.

Ampirical supports projects across the full lifecycle of grid infrastructure, including design, construction, modernization and system reliability, while maintaining a national footprint anchored by its Louisiana headquarters.