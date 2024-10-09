America’s Fastest Growing Slider Brand To Open Second Location in Louisiana

DETROIT (press release) — Michigan-based Savvy Sliders, America’s fastest growing slider brand, is heading south and rapidly expanding into Louisiana. Savvy Sliders is excited to bring their never frozen slider to Covington, Louisiana, with the store officially opening Oct. 9.

Weeks after their grand opening in Metairie, this will be their second of five locations planned to open in the state within the next six months. The Covington store will open its doors at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. -11 p.m. The new Savvy Sliders store is located at 69305 Highway 21 in Covington, Louisiana.

Savvy Sliders offers a wide variety of menu items, including bigger slider options made with certified Angus beef, English cod, famous chicken, and even a falafel vegetarian option, all made with high quality, fresh ingredients. The menu also includes hand breaded chicken fingers and hand spun custard shakes. Savvy’s is known for their Duo Switch Up combo that allows customers to select any two sliders, fries, and a beverage for a value price.

According to reps, Savvy Sliders is making a name for itself by providing consumers with innovative products that offer more options, fresher ingredients and a “world-class customer experience.” The 3575 square foot Covington store location is Savvy Slider’s 50th restaurant nationally since its inception in 2018, and the second of five stores to open in Louisiana. In addition to the Metairie and Covington locations, within the next six months Savvy Sliders plans to open additional stores reaching guests in Harvey, Mandeville and Kenner. Savvy Sliders has additional locations in development in Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, and Florida, making them the fastest growing slider brand in America.

“Savvy Sliders is reimagining the consumer slider experience, and we are excited for the opening of our second location in Louisiana,” said Mark Wolok, Vice President of Business Development of Savvy Sliders, in a press release “From the food to the overall dining experience, we strive to provide the best for our guests. We also say, see you tomorrow when they leave, as we know after experiencing Savvy Sliders, they will be back”.

For more information on Savvy Sliders, visit: www.savvysliders.com