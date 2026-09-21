American Patchwork Quartet Opens Lafon Main Stage Series

LULING, La. — American Patchwork Quartet (APQ), a Grammy-nominated ensemble led by vocalist and guitarist Clay Ross, will bring its traditional folk songs and wide musical lens to the Lafon Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 7:00 p.m.

Drawing from folk traditions, jazz, country, West African and East Asian influences, APQ reimagines familiar American tunes through the experiences and traditions of its members: Ross on vocals and guitar, Rudy Royston on drums, Falu on vocals and Moto Fukushima on bass.

With each of the four critically acclaimed artists drawing on their own lived experience, the band’s debut album is recognized for its approach that is rooted in tradition and distinctly contemporary. According to the ensemble, much of its music is inspired by the idea that America is a cultural patchwork, with art and music connecting people across different backgrounds and traditions.

- Sponsors -

The American Patchwork Quartet brings that concept beyond the stage during its residency at the Lafon Center, working with St. Charles Parish Public Schools visual arts students to create a collaborative quilt. Each student will design an individual square reflecting their own perspective and creativity, with the completed pieces coming together as one work of art inspired by the themes explored in APQ’s music.

“Performances like these inspire our students to dig deeper and explore the many ways different forms of art can connect,” said Ned Moore, director of the Lafon Performing Arts Center. “Giving our students a role in bringing the American Patchwork Quartet’s message to life is a meaningful way to connect what they are learning with the professional artists performing on our stage.”

During their residency, the American Patchwork Quartet (APQ) will perform a student matinee for St. Charles Parish Public Schools students. The performance will give students an opportunity to experience the ensemble’s music while seeing how their individual contributions to the quilt come together as part of a larger work.

Lafon Main Stage Series

The American Patchwork Quartet is the first show of Lafon’s Main Stage Series, which brings national touring artists and regional talent to Greater New Orleans audiences.

Part of St. Charles Parish Public Schools, the Lafon Performing Arts Center also presents student productions and provides students and surrounding community members with opportunities to create and appreciate the arts.

The Main Stage Series continues with “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System” on Oct. 18, “Cirque Mechanics’ Tilt!” on Nov. 19, “Lightwire Theater’s The Ugly Duckling” on Feb. 21, 2027, and “Voctave’s The Corner of Broadway and Main Street” on April 11, 2027.