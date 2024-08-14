American Legion Convention to Bring Thousands of Veterans and Millions in Revenue to New Orleans

INDIANAPOLIS (press release) – U.S. military veterans from across the country begin arriving in New Orleans next week for activities surrounding the 105th National Convention of The American Legion, the nation’s largest veterans organization.

“We expect nearly 7,000 members of The American Legion Family to take part in convention activities from August 23rd to August 29th,” said Michael E. Walton, chairman of The American Legion National Convention Commission, in a press release. “Veterans are a vital segment of communities across the country. By hosting our convention, the people of New Orleans are sending a message to the nation that veterans matter.”

Blue-capped Legionnaires will be seen in the Crescent City where they will be housed in a number of hotels consuming approximately 15,000 room nights as they meet in business sessions at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. They are expected to contribute between $10 million and $15 million to the city economy through shopping, dining and tourism during their stay.

- Sponsors -

“We are delighted to come back to New Orleans,” Walton said. “New Orleans has hosted five previous national conventions for us, but this is the first since 1998. The French influence of this great city is meaningful to The American Legion, which was founded in Paris by World War I veterans in 1919. New Orleans is also home to the National World War II Museum, a fitting place for a city that genuinely appreciates the men and women who have served this country.”

Veterans of all branches of the armed forces who have served in uniform anytime since December 7, 1941 or those who are currently serving, are invited to join The American Legion and participate in the convention activities. Just stop by the national headquarters offices at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center during the convention or join online at www.legion.org.

The American Legion is dedicated to the motto of “Veterans Strengthening America” and calls on all Americans to “Be the One” to stop veteran suicide. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Legionnaires in more than 12,000 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.