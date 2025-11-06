American Heart Association “Scientific Sessions” Attracts 100+ Nations

NEW ORLEANS – The American Heart Association (AHA) will host Scientific Sessions 2025 (AHA25) from Nov. 7 – 10 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Recognized as the premier global event for advancements in cardiovascular science and medicine, Scientific Sessions brings together thousands of clinicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals from more than 100 countries to share the latest breakthroughs shaping the future of heart health.

This year’s meeting features more than 5,000 presentations across 21 specialties, exploring the full spectrum of cardiovascular science — from foundational research and translational innovation to clinical practice and real-world application — and will include immersive sessions on artificial intelligence, simulation, and guideline-driven care.

AHA25 introduces expanded programming formats, including new specialty tracks like Core Cardiology, an enhanced Simulation Zone offering hands-on learning, and a co-located meeting with the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society (HCMS). The event will also feature addresses from leading voices in cardiovascular research, including Nobel Laureate Ardem Patapoutian, Ph.D., whose groundbreaking discoveries in sensory biology continue to shape understanding of touch, pain, and blood pressure regulation.

Tech Growth and AI Leadership

The focus on artificial intelligence (AI), simulation, and advanced medical technology also resonates with New Orleans’ expanding tech sector. Louisiana’s technology industry has grown at roughly three times the national average in recent years, and more than 180 technology firms now operate in the New Orleans area, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

The 2025 Greater New Orleans Startup Report produced by Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business found that area entrepreneurs are going all in on artificial intelligence, based on a survey of over 120 startups across a 10-parish region. It shows that 67 percent of businesses see AI as their biggest opportunity and 77 percent say it will have the greatest long-term impact.

Among respondents, 35 percent said generative AI, such as ChatGPT, will be most consequential, and 32 percent cited AI and machine learning. Of companies already using AI, 85 percent report a favorable impact, noting productivity gains (70 percent), expanded markets (33 percent), and lower costs (25 percent).

Innovation is accelerating, too: the city recorded a 103.6 percent increase in utility patents between 2012 and 2022, reaching more than 11 patents per 100,000 residents by 2024 — one of the fastest growth rates among major U.S. metros.

New Orleans’ Convention Strength

New Orleans has ranked among the top convention destinations in the nation, with recent analyses placing it third overall for the number of major national conventions hosted. The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, one of the largest in the country, has recently completed major upgrades to enhance technology access and digital connectivity, improvements that align with the needs of research-driven events like Scientific Sessions 2025.

Hosting a global scientific meeting of this scale brings direct economic benefits and reinforces New Orleans’ role as a center for discovery and collaboration. For local leaders, events like Scientific Sessions 2025 not only showcase the city’s strength as a destination but also highlight how technology, science, and research are shaping the region’s economic future.

New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Photo by Kelly Hite.

About the American Heart Association AHA25

Scientific Sessions 2025, known as AHA25, is the American Heart Association’s flagship annual meeting and one of the world’s largest gatherings dedicated to cardiovascular science and medicine. The four-day conference brings together thousands of clinicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals from more than 100 countries to share the latest advances in heart and stroke research, prevention, and treatment. The event features more than 5,000 presentations, including Late-Breaking Science sessions, symposia, and interactive programs focused on innovation, artificial intelligence, and evidence-based care.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke through research, education, and community initiatives. Founded in 1924, the AHA advances lifesaving science and advocates for policies that promote longer, healthier lives worldwide.