American Association of Political Consultants Announces Conference in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) will host its 2025 Southern Regional Conference on March 19 in New Orleans. The conference is aimed at political consultants, campaign professionals, and public affairs practitioners engaged at local and regional levels, with a focus on addressing the evolving electoral dynamics of the Southern United States.

Event Overview

The conference will be held at the New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District. The program will include sessions on voter behavior, digital campaigning, voter persuasion, and strategies for get-out-the-vote efforts. In addition to educational sessions, attendees will have opportunities for professional dialogue and networking with peers and industry experts.

- Sponsors -

Target Audience

Designed for political consultants, campaign managers, media and communications specialists, polling and analytics professionals, public affairs experts, and emerging professionals, the event offers insights into current trends and best practices in political consulting and campaign strategy.

Schedule

The conference begins with a welcome reception on March 18 and then on March 19 the conference will cover a range of topics including insights on the 2024 electorate under “Southern Shifts: Decoding the 2024 Electorate,” strategies for voter engagement in “The Power of Authenticity: Strategies for Voter Engagement,” an examination of key mayoral contests in “Insider Perspectives: Key Mayoral Contests Shaping the Region,” technological advancements in politics with “Tech Evolution in Politics: From AI to Analytics,” and media strategy integration in “The New Essentials: Strategies to Integrate into Your Media Mix.”

Speakers

The event features a diverse group of experts, including Kevin Akins of Impact Research, Lara Aulestia of 1060 Advisors, Maria O. Bánjọ Esq. associated with Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory, Kristine Breithaupt of Last Word Strategies, James Carville, Jay Connaughton of People Who Think, John Couvillon of JMC Enterprises of Louisiana, Dr. Ron Faucheux of Clarus Research Group, Ashley Greco, Fredrick Hicks of HEG, LLC, Maya Hutchinson of BattlegroundAI, Amanda Iovino of Republican Pollster, Dr. Silas Lee of Dr. Silas Lee & Associates, Adam Magnus of Magnus Pearson Media, Larissa Martinez of Women’s Public Leadership Network, Michael Mule of Surge Public Affairs, Colin Rogero of Conexion, Jen Ryan of Final Draft Communications, Scott Stone of Strategic Impact, Julie Sweet of the American Association of Political Consultants, Tyronne Walker of the National Urban League, Eric Wilson of GP3 Tech, and Mary-Patricia Wray of Top Drawer Strategies.

- Sponsors -

AAPC Membership

AAPC membership offers additional benefits, including reduced conference registration fees and access to a year-round network of political and public affairs professionals. Established in 1969, AAPC is the largest multi-partisan organization in the field, with more than 1,600 members worldwide.

About AAPC

The American Association of Political Consultants is dedicated to advancing the practice of political consulting and supporting effective democratic processes. Its membership includes a broad spectrum of professionals, from political consultants and campaign managers to media consultants, pollsters, and public affairs specialists.