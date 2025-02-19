Ameresco Announces Streetlighting Project Approval in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A new pilot project, done in partnership with energy solutions provider Ameresco, will be transforming New Orleans street lighting in New Orleans following recent approval from the city. The project will involve installing infrastructure that enhances energy efficiency and public safety with LED lights and smart city technology.

Ameresco announced the approval of their proposal which will involve installing and managing 56 existing city streetlight fixtures with LED equivalents. They will partner with Legacy Professional Services and LaPlace-based AllStar Electric to get the job done.

The project’s scope includes the Ubicquia UbiCellÒ lighting management system (LMS) with 47 UbiCells® and 16 Ubicquia UbiHubÒ smart city devices. It also includes the TerraGo Smart City operations software platform to deploy and manage all of these lighting assets.

- Sponsors -

“As the city continues to attract millions of visitors for major events, we need to enhance and improve our public resources to make sure our city is safe and accessible for all,” said Gilbert Montaño, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of New Orleans. “We hope this pilot program, being installed adjacent to the Superdome, provides a blueprint for implementation across the city and allows us to provide valuable services like real-time vehicle and pedestrian analytics, and to monitor high traffic areas to maintain safety for our residents and visitors.”

This pilot project combines Ameresco’s years of implementation of smart city technology with leading technology developers like Ubicquia and TerraGo. Ameresco has been a leader in smart street lighting, with smart controls on more than 62% of 600,000 plus LED streetlights to-date and has helped cities to implement smart infrastructure technology to help monitor, maintain and improve their use of smart assets.

“Smart cities are the cities of the future, and this pilot project will showcase how cities can implement smart solutions that boost energy efficiency and public safety,” said Louis Maltezos, President, Central & Western USA, Canada Regions, Ameresco. “We’re excited to work closely with the city of New Orleans and our partners to execute this innovative pilot project.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Ameresco on this project to support the city of New Orleans,” said Glenn DuBois, Vice President of Customer Experience for Ubicquia. “Our intelligent streetlight platforms allow the city to reduce the cost of operating streetlights and provide additional situational awareness in key areas like Caesars Superdome.”

“TerraGo is proud to continue our successful collaboration with Ameresco to help make New Orleans a smarter, more connected city,” said Dave Basil, President & CEO of TerraGo. “Our partnership has already produced amazing energy savings, garnered industry awards, and transformed operations for leading smart cities around the world. We are confident the New Orleans program will be a resounding success, deliver meaningful results today, and establish a scalable foundation for the future.”

The project will provide additional smart video analytics that allow the city to monitor pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle data via camera monitoring systems. These features will support increased public safety and ease of roll-out after the pilot project wraps up because Ubicquia’s platforms deploy in seconds and start to provide controls and valuable analytics instantly through its UbiVuÒ intelligent asset management system.

- Sponsors -

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. is a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering diversified generation solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.