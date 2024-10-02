Ambassador Committee: The Chamber’s ‘Helping Hand’

For more than a decade, the Ambassador Committee – a volunteer group of New Orleans Chamber of Commerce members who serve annual terms – has played a pivotal role in the stability and advancement of the Chamber as an entity.

“Basically, the committee is there to support the Chamber staff – because they can’t be everywhere at once, and do everything at once,” says Committee Chair Anthony LaMothe of Anthony LaMothe Photography. “That includes participating in investor meetings, connecting people, being there at events to show new and potential members around and make soft introductions if, for example, your business is looking for a person or firm with marketing experience.

“I was a wallflower when I first got involved with the Chamber,” LaMothe continues. “I was a ‘grab a drink and some snacks and stand by the wall’ guy. And it was really the ambassadors who got me out of my ‘networking shell’ and I’m grateful for that.”

When the Ambassador Committee was founded in 2011, its purpose was to spearhead membership retention efforts by serving as a conduit between Chamber members and Chamber administrative staff. Ambassadors were responsible for getting a full understanding of a member’s business operation and inquiring about ways in which the Chamber could better serve their business.

As New Orleans Chamber 2024 Chairman and former Ambassador Chair for several years, Rod Teamer said, “If the Chamber

staff is the brains of the operation, the ambassadors are certainly the heart. Outside of board meetings, the first person to greet me at a Chamber function is an ambassador. I love that these individuals volunteer their time to make Chamber events more personable and engaging.”

While that public relations element remains a core duty within the Ambassador Committee to this day, the group’s responsibilities have grown exponentially throughout the years. That expansion of responsibilities explains why the committee has expanded from a handful of members to 30+, with a waiting list to join since its inception.

Ambassadors frequently appear at ribbon cuttings for new or rebranded businesses, assist in the planning and execution of Chamber events, and serve as “business matchmakers” for members seeking services that could be fulfilled by other Chamber members.

“The ambassadors, as a whole, are a true reflection of New Orleans,” LaMothe says. “From age, to background, to the different types of business leaders who are ambassadors…it’s a diverse group that’s unified by the vision and goals they have for the local economy and business climate.”