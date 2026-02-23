Amazon Selects Louisiana for $12B Data Center Campuses

SHREVEPORT, La. (press release) – Amazon has announced plans to invest $12 billion to construct new, state-of-the-art data center campuses that will support cloud computing technologies. The development represents a coordinated, multi-site investment across Caddo and Bossier Parishes, designed to support regional economic activity and serve customers. As demand for AI and digital infrastructure accelerates nationwide, Louisiana continues to stand out as a place that delivers—combining reliable power, a world-class workforce and a strong record of executing complex projects at scale.

The project is expected to create 540 direct new jobs and Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 1,700 additional indirect new job opportunities in the Northwest Region.

“Amazon is making a long-term commitment to Louisiana because our state delivers — prime sites, strong infrastructure and a skilled, hard-working workforce ready to support the next generation of technological innovation. Investments of this magnitude put Louisiana at the center of operations relied on across the country and connect our communities to jobs that power how Americans live, work and do business,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

- Sponsors -

The project will span interconnected campuses in Caddo and Bossier Parishes. This multi-campus design supports continuous service and reliable operations while bringing new investment to both parishes. The project is expected to generate significant new tax revenue for the region, supporting funding for essential public services, local schools and infrastructure improvements in surrounding communities.

“Amazon’s $12 billion investment in northwest Louisiana will build next-generation data center campuses to support AI and cloud computing, ensuring opportunities for local communities. We’re creating hundreds of high-paying jobs and making substantial investments in local infrastructure. We’re grateful for our strong partnerships with local leaders and proud to deepen our commitment to Louisiana,” said Amazon’s Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer David Zapolsky.

Amazon is partnering with STACK Infrastructure, the developer and owner of the campuses, to lead the construction and development of the data center facilities. STACK anticipates this project will support up to 1,500 construction jobs, creating significant opportunities for local contractors, skilled trades and suppliers throughout the region.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

“This project demonstrates STACK’s ability to execute multi-site data center developments in close coordination with utilities, clients and local partners. We are excited to make this significant investment in northwest Louisiana and are looking forward to being an excellent community partner while creating long-term, positive impacts in our new home in The Pelican State,” said STACK Americas CEO Matt VanderZanden.

Amazon – The Louisiana Momentum Continues

Amazon’s data center investment builds on a growing presence in Louisiana over the last 16 years. From 2010 to 2024, Amazon has invested more than $4.7 billion across the state, employing thousands of Louisiana residents and supporting additional indirect jobs. Amazon’s Louisiana footprint includes fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, Whole Foods Market locations and investments in solar energy that contribute to the state’s power grid.

This announcement adds to Louisiana’s record-breaking economic momentum. Since Governor Landry took office, the state has now secured $90 billion in capital investment and nearly 80,000 new job opportunities statewide. In 2025, Louisiana delivered the largest capital investment year in its history, with more than $61 billion in new investment and 9,500 direct jobs announced.

- Sponsors -

“As global leaders like Amazon continue to choose Louisiana, it sends a powerful signal to the world that we are competing, and winning, at the highest level. These investments are not isolated wins; they activate local supply chains, create new opportunities for Louisiana vendors, and open doors for our people to access high-wage careers. With each project, our foundation grows stronger, delivering lasting opportunity for businesses and families across Louisiana,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois.

Partnering for Long-Term Regional Growth and Prosperity

Alongside its $12 billion investment, Amazon is launching a series of community and infrastructure initiatives in northwest Louisiana, reinforcing its commitment to responsible development and long-term partnership. Learn more in the company’s latest post, “Amazon to invest $12 billion in first data center campuses in Louisiana.”

“Amazon’s continued investment in northwest Louisiana, alongside STACK Infrastructure, is transformational, building upon our region’s strength as a destination for innovation and technology. It represents more than a significant economic win. It is a moment that brings our entire region together. We are proud of the hard work and collaboration among Bossier Parish and Caddo Parish that made this possible. By spanning both sides of the Red River, this project quite literally bridges our communities and ensures opportunity flows across the entire region. Now we are bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs, millions in tax revenue for our schools, and proof that northwest Louisiana competes on the global stage. When we compete and win as one region, we create jobs, strengthen families and build long-term prosperity,” said North Louisiana Economic Partnership President and CEO Justyn Dixon.

Amazon has worked with the local utility, Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), to ensure the company pays 100% of the costs associated with the new data center campus in Louisiana. This includes covering all expenses for new energy infrastructure and upgrades required to serve the data centers, which also strengthens overall grid reliability for all SWEPCO customers.

“We’re proud to welcome this major investment to our region. Louisiana offers an exceptional environment for economic development, supported by its stable regulatory framework, competitive utility rates and strong business-friendly climate. SWEPCO plays a vital role in driving business forward in the state, and we are ready to serve this significant customer while remaining fully committed to each customer in every community we serve,” said SWEPCO President and Chief Operating Officer Brett Mattison.

Advancing the Investment

Construction on the data center campuses is expected to begin imminently, with operations launching in phases over the next several years.

To win the project in northwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana offered Amazon a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s High Impact Jobs and Data Center Sales Tax Exemption programs.