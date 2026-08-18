Amazon Expands Data Center Investment to $18B

SHREVEPORT, La. – Amazon announced its plans to invest an additional $6 billion in its northwest Louisiana data center development project, bringing the company’s total planned data center investment in the region to $18 billion. The expansion includes a third state-of-the-art data center campus, this one at Resilient Technology Park in Shreveport, further strengthening Louisiana’s position as a national leader in the digital infrastructure powering cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

The additional investment is expected to create 210 direct new jobs. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the expanded project will result in an additional 499 indirect new jobs, for a total of 709 potential new job opportunities in the Northwest Region. Cumulatively, Amazon is expected to support up to 750 direct jobs across its three campuses, while LED estimates the project will result in an additional 1,784 indirect jobs.

“Amazon’s decision to increase its investment in Louisiana so quickly sends a clear message about what they have experienced here. When one of the world’s largest companies chooses to deepen its commitment this early, it demonstrates confidence in our workers, our business environment and our ability to execute. Amazon came to our state with an ambitious vision, and Louisiana has shown we can deliver at the scale and speed that vision demands,” said Gov. Jeff Landry.

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Amazon’s decision to expand comes less than six months after announcing its initial $12 billion investment in February, with the new Shreveport campus extending the company’s data center development across Caddo and Bossier parishes.

“When we announced our investment in northwest Louisiana earlier this year, we made a promise: Amazon pays its own way, and the communities where we operate will be better off because we’re there. Increasing our planned investment to $18 billion means more good jobs for the region and more opportunities for local businesses. We’re continuing to protect ratepayers and strengthening this community for the long term,” said Keith Klein, Amazon Director of Data Center Supply Solutions.

Amazon will continue to partner with STACK Infrastructure, the developer and owner of the campuses, to lead the construction and development of the data center facilities. STACK anticipates this project will support up to 2,250 construction jobs, creating significant opportunities for local contractors, skilled trades and suppliers throughout the region.

“As STACK continues to expand our presence in Northwest Louisiana, our commitment goes beyond what we build. It reflects the long-term relationships we establish with the communities where we operate. We are proud to continue our partnership with Amazon and work alongside state and local leaders to create opportunities for local businesses and workers, invest in infrastructure that supports continued growth, and deliver lasting value for years to come,” said Matt VanderZanden, STACK Americas Chief Executive Officer.

Expanding Opportunity, Continuing Momentum

Amazon plans to launch workforce development programs with local educational institutions, technical colleges and community organizations to prepare students, job seekers and career changers for skilled data center careers. Positions supported across the development include electricians, HVAC technicians, project engineers, network specialists, operations managers and security specialists.

Louisiana businesses will also have opportunities to participate as development continues. Through Source Louisiana, in-state companies can increase their visibility for contract and vendor opportunities associated with major economic development projects statewide. Interested businesses are encouraged to register and verify their profiles at SourceLouisiana.com.

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The third data center campus builds on Amazon’s growing presence in Louisiana. Since 2010, the company has invested more than $6 billion in investment across the state, employing thousands of Louisiana residents and supporting additional indirect jobs. Amazon’s Louisiana footprint includes fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, Whole Foods Market locations and investments in solar energy that contribute to the state’s power grid.

This announcement adds to Louisiana’s historic economic momentum. Since Governor Landry took office, the state has now secured nearly $160 billion in capital investment and tens of thousands of new job opportunities statewide.

“Amazon’s expanded investment is creating new opportunities for Louisiana people and businesses to grow alongside it. The real measure of a project like this is how broadly its benefits are felt, and we are working to ensure they reach workers, businesses and communities across Louisiana,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, LED Secretary.

Protecting Resources and Investing in Infrastructure

Amazon is designing its Northwest Louisiana data center campuses to use energy and water efficiently while fully funding the infrastructure needed to support its operations. The facilities will rely on air cooling for most of the year, using water for cooling only when temperatures exceed approximately 85 degrees Fahrenheit—expected to occur less than 13% of the year in the region.

Amazon plans to invest up to $400 million in public water infrastructure to support all three campuses and has coordinated with local utilities to ensure sufficient capacity for both its facilities and existing customers. The company will fund all water and wastewater improvements required by the projects, while also working with partners on programs designed to return more water to local watersheds than its operations consume.

Amazon is also working with Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) to fully fund the new energy infrastructure and grid upgrades required to serve its data centers, ensuring those costs are not passed on to existing ratepayers while strengthening grid reliability across the region. The company continues to improve the efficiency of its data centers through advances in power, cooling and hardware design, including systems that deliver 12% more compute power and cooling technology that has reduced mechanical energy consumption by up to 46%.

“Our customers come first, and our commitment remains the same: growth should pay for growth. We’re ready to serve and ready to deliver the reliable energy our communities need to support new investment while protecting existing customers from the costs of that growth. This latest milestone reflects the continued momentum we’re seeing in Northwest Louisiana and the opportunities it brings for jobs, economic development and long-term community benefits. We congratulate the Northwest Louisiana Economic Partnership, Amazon and STACK Infrastructure, on today’s announcement and we’re proud to be part of helping our region grow and thrive,” said Brett Mattison, SWEPCO President and COO.

These plans align with Louisiana’s broader strategy to responsibly support large-scale AI and digital infrastructure investments. In June, Governor Landry established the Louisiana Ratepayer and Community Protection Initiative, a statewide framework designed to support large-scale data center development while protecting existing ratepayers and addressing infrastructure, workforce and natural resource needs.

Amazon: Delivering Community Impact

Since Amazon’s initial data center announcement in February, the company has awarded nearly $500,000 through the Amazon Northwest Louisiana Community Fund to 46 local nonprofits, schools and community members. The grants support locally identified priorities including food assistance, transitional housing, youth robotics and education programs.

“Amazon and STACK Infrastructure’s continued investment in Northwest Louisiana is a tremendous vote of confidence in Shreveport and in the people who call this region home. This means more jobs, more opportunity for local businesses and another major step forward for our economy. We are proud to welcome this next phase of investment and excited about what it means for Shreveport’s future,” said Tom Arceneaux, Shreveport Mayor.

“An $18 billion commitment puts into perspective the scale of what is taking shape in Northwest Louisiana. The jobs, construction activity and opportunities for local companies will reach well beyond these three campuses,” said Justyn Dixon, North Louisiana Economic Partnership President and CEO.

For the full scope of the project, Amazon is participating in the state’s Data Center Sales and Use Tax Exemption.