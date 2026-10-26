Amanda Perdomo Takes Helm of Dolfy’s Pastry Program

NEW ORLEANS — After a decade spent honing her craft in some of New York City’s most respected kitchens, pastry chef Amanda Perdomo has returned home to Louisiana to lead the pastry and bread programs at Dolfy’s, Chef Adolfo Garcia Jr.’s Basque-inspired restaurant in Uptown New Orleans, which was recently named one of The New York Times’ Best Restaurants in America 2026.

A 2023 StarChefs New York Rising Stars Award winner, Perdomo brings a deeply personal approach to pastry, combining refined technique, Spanish influences and a renewed connection to the Southern ingredients and agricultural traditions she grew up with. Though raised in the New Orleans area, the move marks her first time cooking professionally in her home state.

Perdomo began her pastry career at Dominique Ansel in 2015 before honing her skills in some of New York City’s most respected kitchens, including Del Posto, Altro Paradiso and Flora Bar. She went on to lead pastry at Wildair and Contra before becoming the opening pastry chef and dessert consultant for Kellogg’s Diner, where her strawberry pretzel salad earned a spot in Eater New York’s 2025 guide to the city’s best desserts, and later helping launch the pastry program at JR & Son. Most recently, she created Amanda’s Good Morning Cafe, a Brooklyn residency at Strange Delight inspired by the Louisiana flavors and food memories of her childhood.

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Dolfy’s Dessert Spread – Fig Leaf Ice Cream, Mint Chip Ice Cream, Espresso Sorbet, Basque Cheesecake, Manchego Cake, Dolfy’s Melon Sundae. Photo provided by Dolfy’s.

A Homecoming Rooted in Southern Ingredients

For Perdomo, the opportunity at Dolfy’s represents both a professional milestone and a meaningful homecoming. After years spent developing her culinary identity in New York, she is rediscovering the ingredients and food traditions that shaped her earliest memories. Her philosophy centers on seasonality, local agriculture and the relationships between cooks and growers. At Dolfy’s, those Southern influences meet the restaurant’s Spanish and Basque culinary foundation, giving her room to explore unexpected combinations while remaining rooted in the ingredients around her.

“I spent so many years away from Louisiana learning, working and figuring out who I am as a chef. Coming home has given me a different appreciation for the ingredients and traditions I grew up with. There’s so much here that I want to explore, especially working with local farmers and ingredients indigenous to the South. At Dolfy’s, I’m bringing those influences together with Spanish flavors and techniques. I want the desserts to feel thoughtful and personal, but most importantly, I want people to really enjoy eating them,” said Perdomo.

While her dessert menu is constantly evolving, guided by seasonal availability and relationships with local growers, guests can always expect three signatures: Manchego and Olive Oil Cake with seasonal fruit, Basque Cheesecake and Churros y Chocolate. Around those staples, Perdomo introduces rotating seasonal desserts that reflect what’s available from local farms and markets, allowing the menu to change throughout the year.

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An equally important part of the program is her selection of housemade ice creams and sorbets. Made in small batches with locally sourced and foraged ingredients and without commercial stabilizers, some flavors require two to three days of preparation due to a slow infusion process. Offerings rotate regularly, with creations such as salted honey ice cream with fudge ripple; chocolate espresso sorbet finished with Spanish olive oil and Maldon salt; and orange-passion fruit sorbet accented with olive oil and Espelette pepper.

Her commitment to local sourcing is also personal. Perdomo plans to incorporate satsumas grown by her parents in Lacombe, across Lake Pontchartrain, alongside produce sourced from area farmers and markets. That connection to Southern agriculture informs a program that is as much about celebrating the region’s ingredients as it is about introducing guests to new flavors and combinations.

Expanding Dolfy’s Bread and Pastry Programs

Beyond dessert, Perdomo oversees Dolfy’s wood-fired bread program, an integral part of the restaurant’s dining experience. The offerings include wood-fired sourdough, pan de cristal (served throughout the menu), and a flatbread fired à la minute during service, arriving at the table fresh from the oven. Like her desserts, the breads reflect an approach that balances careful technique with the pleasures of food prepared and served at its peak.

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Perdomo’s path to Dolfy’s began in New York, when Garcia and his partner, Sophia Petrou Garcia, visited one of her culinary residencies. Impressed by her cooking, Garcia offered her a position on the spot and later invited her to New Orleans for a pop-up that helped pave the way for her return.

“Sophia and I met Amanda in New York, and after tasting her food, I knew I wanted her to be part of what we were building at Dolfy’s. She’s an incredibly talented chef with a strong point of view, and she understands how to make something technically sophisticated feel approachable and delicious. What’s exciting is that she’s bringing all of that experience back home and reconnecting with the ingredients she grew up around. We’ve given her the freedom to make this program her own, and what she’s creating adds another dimension to the restaurant,” said Garcia.

Perdomo joins Dolfy’s following the restaurant’s recent recognition on The New York Times’ Best Restaurants in America 2026 list. Led by Garcia and Petrou Garcia, Dolfy’s draws inspiration from the Basque Country’s culinary traditions, showcasing live-fire cooking, seasonal seafood and Spanish influences through a distinctly New Orleans perspective. With Perdomo leading the pastry and bread programs, that philosophy now extends from the first bite of bread to the final course.