AMA New Orleans Hosts Student Marketing Competition

NEW ORLEANS – The American Marketing Association (AMA) New Orleans has teamed up with Adobe Creative Campus to organize the 5th Annual Undergraduate Marketing Case Competition. The competition provides undergraduate students from regional universities with real world marketing experience while helping a New Orleans company meet their business goals.

The free event will take place at Tulane University A.B. Freeman School of Business on November 10, 2026, and all students, business owners and the public are welcome to attend. The deadline for students to sign up to compete is October 5, 2026.

AMA New Orleans once again partnered with Propellor, a nonprofit organization that helps entrepreneurs grow their small businesses, to identify this year’s local business: The Cook Shop. The Cook shop is a New Orleans Creole and Cajun seasoning brand built on family recipes and a mission to bring people back to the table.

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The team challenge is brand positioning: help The Cook Shop sharpen who it’s for and how it stands out. Teams will meet the business owner at a short briefing, then get three weeks to build a positioning plan with the assistance of a professional coach. The teams will then present their plans to the business owner and a panel of judges that are senior marketers. The winning team will receive a cash prize of $500 and the second-place team will receive $300.

Photo provided by AMA New Orleans.

Steven Watson, Sr. Customer Success Manager at Adobe Creative Campus, said, “Adobe is proud to sponsor students competing in the AMA Case Competition, hosted by Tulane University in New Orleans. This event brings together talented students to tackle real-world marketing challenges, and Adobe is excited to support their creativity, problem-solving, and career development. We look forward to seeing how these students leverage innovative thinking to shape the future of marketing.”

Shahinoor Hafez, AMA New Orleans Programming Chair said, “The case competition works because it’s not hypothetical. Students are solving a real-world problem for a real business. It’s good for them, and it’s great for the marketing industry, which is constantly changing. With fresh perspectives and professional guidance, everyone’s the teacher and the student.”

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Students can find additional details about the 5th Annual Undergraduate Marketing Case Competition and a sign-up form at: https://www.amaneworleans.com/case/

About Adobe Creative Campus

The Adobe Creative Campus program recognizes colleges and universities worldwide that empower students in all disciplines to learn the creative, productivity, and AI skills employers need. These accredited institutions bridge the digital divide by providing equitable access to Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Express, and generative AI features from Adobe Firefly.

As a result, students learn to communicate more effectively in the workplace—in impactful formats like presentations, videos, data visualizations, visually rich documents, and podcasts—while using AI responsibly and ethically in their creation.

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About AMA New Orleans

The New Orleans chapter of the American Marketing Association helps local marketing professionals connect with each other, stay on top of marketing trends, and grow their careers in the Crescent City. Members learn from national presenters who travel in to speak at AMA events and can avail themselves to all of AMA’s national resources and professional learning opportunities.