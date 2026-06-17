GRETNA, La. – AM Plaza, LLC., the City of Gretna, the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), and OnPath Credit Union celebrated the groundbreaking of a new $4.4 million commercial development on Monday. The project will serve as the future home of August Moon, one of the Westbank’s most beloved family-owned restaurants, and Hoang Law Firm. The investment underscores the confidence local business owners have in Gretna as a place to grow, invest and succeed.

The new development will transform a 75,250-square-foot site into a 14,400-square-foot facility featuring a new 12,000-square-foot home for August Moon and a 2,400-square-foot office for Hoang Law Firm. The project will also include 99 parking spaces and enhanced amenities designed to accommodate future growth.

The $4.4 million investment was financed through the SBA 504 Loan Program in partnership with JEDCO and OnPath Credit Union. The program is designed to help small businesses access the capital needed to acquire and improve owner-occupied commercial real estate, strengthening local businesses, creating jobs, and encouraging long-term investment in Jefferson Parish.

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For August Moon and Hoang Law Firm, the project represents an important transition from leasing space to owning a permanent home for their businesses, positioning both companies for continued growth and success.

August Moon interior. AM Plaza Breaks Ground in Gretna. Photo provided by JEDCO.

“Projects like this one strengthen our commercial corridors and reinforce the long-term economic vitality of our community,” said Jerry Bologna, President and CEO of JEDCO. “Through our accessible, flexible financing programs, JEDCO helps businesses access the capital they need to grow, create jobs, and invest in Jefferson Parish. We are proud to support this project and look forward to these businesses’ success.”

Commercial developments like AM Plaza play an important role in strengthening local business districts by creating opportunities for business expansion, attracting investment and supporting long-term economic growth. The project also reflects Gretna’s ongoing commitment to enhancing quality of place and creating new opportunities for residents, businesses and visitors.

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“This is a significant investment in the future of Gretna,” said Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant. “We’re proud to support projects that help local businesses grow, create jobs and contribute to the continued revitalization of our community. AM Plaza is a wonderful example of what can happen when dedicated entrepreneurs, public partners and financial institutions work together to invest in our city.”

Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant – AM Plaza Breaks Ground in Gretna. Photo provided by JEDCO.

AM Plaza Gretna – A Permanent Home for Local Businesses

August Moon, a family-owned restaurant founded by Phong and Cuc Nguyen in 1993, has served the Westbank community for more than a decade. The new facility will allow the restaurant to expand kitchen operations, serve more guests and offer a larger banquet and reception space capable of accommodating more than 200 people.

“This is our dream building,” said Phong Nguyen, owner of August Moon. “I would love to thank my wife, Cuc Nguyen, who is always by my side and supports me, especially during difficult times. We have been through many challenges and today marks the beginning of a dream that we hope to continue building with hard work, passion, and the support of our community.”

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Founded in 2018, Hoang Law Firm provides legal services focused on personal injury, insurance and disaster litigation, and immigration law. The firm’s new office will feature a modern conference room and five offices to support future growth.

“Creating my own law firm and building my law office is the epitome of success in the United States,” said Thomas Hoang, owner of Hoang Law Firm. “This is the American Dream. I would like to thank my beautiful wife, who supported me through law school, business, and our three kids. I also want to thank my parents, who came to America with nothing and sacrificed so much to bring me to this moment.”

The project reflects the deep roots both businesses have in Jefferson Parish and their continued commitment to serving the Westbank community. Phong and Cuc Nguyen have lived in the parish since arriving in the United States in 1989, and Thomas Hoang said Jefferson Parish has been a constant source of opportunity and support for his family and his law practice.

Together, the businesses anticipate significant job growth as a result of the development. August Moon currently employs 18 workers and expects to grow to approximately 30 employees. Hoang Law Firm also anticipates future expansion as operations grow.

At the groundbreaking, the owners expressed their appreciation for the many individuals and organizations that contributed to the project’s success. Special recognition was given to the Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant, JEDCO, OnPath Credit Union, Gretna District 2 Councilman Mike Hinyub, City of Gretna staff, Kathy Nguyen of Armstrong General Construction, Engineer Thi Dao, Architect Louis Kong and Christian Bailey of Caveman Demolition, whose support helped bring the vision for AM Plaza to life.

The new development will be located at 1411 Claire Avenue. Construction is expected to be completed in 2027.