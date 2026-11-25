NEW ORLEANS — Alta Max LLC, a New Orleans manufacturer of specialty and military packaging, seals and precision components for the U.S. Department of Defense and its prime contractors, announced it will invest more than $860,000 to expand advanced manufacturing at its existing 44,000-square-foot facility in New Orleans East. The project is expected to create seven direct jobs while retaining 37 existing positions.

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in an additional 18 indirect jobs, for a total of 25 potential new jobs in the Southeast Region.

“Alta Max has built products for the nation’s military from New Orleans for 25 years, and this expansion keeps that work growing in Orleans Parish,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc. (GNO Inc.). “New equipment for composite additive manufacturing and precision 3D scanning will give the company the capacity to serve more Department of Defense and prime contractor work. That growth keeps skilled manufacturing careers in New Orleans and strengthens the region’s place in the nation’s defense supply chain.”

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“Louisiana is pairing generations of industrial expertise with the innovation and advanced technology shaping the future of defense manufacturing,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “Alta Max has spent 25 years growing its business in New Orleans, and this investment carries that legacy forward by expanding the company’s capabilities and Louisiana’s role in supporting our nation’s defense.”

Alta Max – Expanding Defense Manufacturing Capabilities

The expansion will take place at Alta Max’s facility at 246 Harbor Circle in New Orleans. The company will install an Impossible Objects CBAM-25 composite additive manufacturing system, CNC knife-cutting equipment, metrology-grade 3D scanning equipment and a die-cutting press to produce specialty and military packaging, seals and precision components. The project also includes facility improvements: a standby generator, HVAC, backflow prevention, doors and access control, fire suppression and a plant office.

“The defense industrial base is being rebuilt around speed, resilience and domestic production,” said Hank Torbert, president of Alta Max LLC. “This investment expands what we already do well, specialty packaging, additive manufacturing and composites, so we can deliver more for the Department of Defense and its prime contractors from right here in New Orleans. It is a commitment to the warfighter, to our nation and to our community. We thank LED, GNO, Inc. and the City of New Orleans for their partnership.”

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Founded in 2001, Alta Max has operated in Louisiana for 25 years and employs 37 people. The company is certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration as both a HUBZone business and a Small Disadvantaged Business, designations that position it to compete for federal contracts reserved for qualifying small firms.

“Alta Max’s decision to expand in New Orleans East is a vote of confidence in our city, our workforce, and our future,” said Mayor Helena Moreno. “This investment will strengthen a long-standing local manufacturer, create new opportunities for skilled workers, and enhance New Orleans’ role in supporting America’s defense supply chain. We are excited to see a company with deep roots in our community continue to grow and innovate here at home.”

Project Timeline and State Incentives

GNO Inc. worked with Alta Max on incentive strategy and retention discussions and coordinated with LED throughout the process to keep the company’s growth in New Orleans.

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Work on the project will begin in 2026 and is expected to be completed in summer 2029. Alta Max expects to fill the first three new positions in 2029 and all seven by 2030.

To secure the project in New Orleans, the state offered Alta Max an incentives package that includes the High Impact Jobs Program. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.