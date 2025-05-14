Alpha on the Delta Investment Summit Returned to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Alpha on the Delta, the premier invitation-only conference hosted by Old City Investment Partners, returned to New Orleans for its third consecutive year, from April 30 to May 2, 2025, during the world-renowned New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The conference once again brought together elite alternative fund managers, visionary entrepreneurs, and a curated group of investors for an exclusive agenda spanning alternative investments, music, and culinary excellence.

Hosted by Old City Investment Partners, the 2025 edition featured the continued support of conference sponsors Maritime Partners, joined by The Maeson Group, and Jefferies, with Son of a Saint returning as the event’s official nonprofit partner.

This year’s experience unfolded across some of New Orleans’ most iconic venues, including The Eliza Jane Hotel, the Four Seasons New Orleans, Preservation Hall, the Derbes Mansion, and the historic Sazerac House. Attendees experienced a curated blend of deal-making, thought leadership, private performances, and immersive cultural touchpoints unique to the Crescent City.

“The momentum behind Alpha on the Delta continued to grow, and this year we were thrilled to welcome over 100 Investors and over 40 curated managers,” said Seth Damski, Founding Partner at Old City Investment Partners. “Our goal has always been to create an alternatives conference that fosters meaningful connections while keeping the intimate, boutique feel which has gotten us here. With a dynamic agenda, led by true experts in AI, macro-economics, real estate, cryptocurrencies, energy markets, and private credit, together with the energy of New Orleans’ music and culture, we hoped to keep raising the standard we set for ourselves.”

The conference officially opened Wednesday afternoon, April 30, with a welcome reception and dinner followed by a private tour of the historic Preservation Hall and a performance by the Hall’s All-Star Band and Grammy-nominated recording artist Jontavious Willis. Thursday and Friday’s programming featured an investor-only idea-sharing session, over 300 one-on-one GP/LP meetings, and expert-led discussions at the Four Seasons and Sazerac House. Topics included AI, Trump’s economic revolution, the U.S. energy outlook, the global impact of tariffs, energy and sustainable markets, disruptive tech and AI, global trade shifts, and emerging trends in private credit and alternative assets. The agenda culminated with a visit to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to celebrate a Santana performance, followed by a private garden party at the historic Derbes Mansion.

Son of a Saint, the New Orleans-based youth development nonprofit serving hundreds of young men through mentorship and holistic support, maintained its ongoing connection to Old City and Alpha on the Delta as the conference’s official nonprofit partner. The organization’s founder and CEO, Bivian “Sonny” Lee III, offered remarks during Thursday’s luncheon in the Four Seasons Garden and welcomed the continued connection and impact.

“We were honored to once again serve as Alpha on the Delta’s nonprofit partner,” said Lee. “This is a gathering of high-caliber leaders who are shaping industries and communities. Sharing Son of a Saint’s story on this platform helped amplify our mission, and it also deepened the connection between impact and investment,” he added. “We were grateful for Old City’s ongoing commitment to our work.”

More information on the 2025 conference—including full agenda details, logistics, and speaker profiles—is available at neworleans.oldcitycapital.com.

Old City Investment Partners

Founded in 2006, Old City Investment Partners is a New York-based financial services firm specializing in capital formation for niche asset managers and ventures. The firm has placed over $9 billion in institutional capital and is recognized for its differentiated deal flow, strong investor network, and collaborative approach to private markets. Learn more at www.oldcitycapital.com.

About Son of a Saint

Son of a Saint launched in 2011 to address the burgeoning problem of fatherless boys in the New Orleans area. Under the direction of Bivian “Sonny” Lee, the 501(c)(3) organization is dedicated to its mission of enhancing the lives of young males through mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, exposure to constructive experiences, and formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships. For more information or to get involved, visit www.sonofasaint.org.

About Maritime Partners

Maritime Partners is a leading provider of leasing and financing solutions to the domestic maritime industry, with a fleet of over 1,600 vessels. Since 2015, the company has been helping move the essential goods that fuel the U.S. and global economy.

About The Maeson Group

The Maeson Group (“Maeson”) is a leading consulting and placement platform focused on the alignment between the capital needs of asset managers and allocator interests. Maeson is uniquely positioned between these parties to gather intelligence on capital provider demands and source high-quality alternative investment opportunities. We rely on our expertise and relationships across hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, real estate, and secondary offerings.

About Jefferies

Jefferies is a leading global, full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that provides advisory, sales and trading, research, and wealth and asset management services. With more than 40 offices around the world, Jefferies offers insights and expertise to investors, companies, and governments.