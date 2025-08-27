Alon Apparel Expands with NOLA-Inspired Men’s Wear

NEW ORLEANS – The local startup men’s clothing brand, Alon Apparel LLC, is rapidly gaining traction in the New Orleans region with designs that merge performance fabrics and NOLA-inspired style.

Ray Clement, owner and operator of Alon Apparel, launched the company in March 2024 after months of preparation. “I started formulating the business and our initial line of polos in mid to late 2023 and we received our first shipment of inventory in early 2024,” he said. “We launched our online retail website March 1st of 2024. Since then we have accumulated multiple retail partners throughout New Orleans and the surrounding areas that carry our products as well.”

Clement is currently managing the entire business himself. “I am the founder and sole employee at the moment. I designed and created the artwork for all of our clothing with the exception of both festival button downs shirts. I hired a local artist to bring those visions to life for me,” he said.

Alon Name

The brand name itself draws directly from the city. “I wanted to name the brand something short and easy for people to remember. I came up with Alon because it is simply NOLA spelled backwards,” Clement explained. “For branding purposes, all of the letters except the ‘n’ are symmetric so when you see the wordmark/tags in the mirror, it literally reads nolA. The logo was easy to settle on after I had the name because Alon is Hebrew for ‘oak tree’ which resulted in the leaf and acorn image.”

New Orleans & Louisiana Style

Alon’s designs are often rooted in New Orleans culture and traditions, with styles that range from Mardi Gras button downs to polos inspired by the city’s neighborhoods and street life. Clement said the brand’s imagery reflects the daily rhythm of the Crescent City — from parades along St. Charles Avenue to live music on Frenchmen Street — while also offering performance-driven fabrics meant to hold up in Louisiana’s climate.

While the focus has been on adult men’s apparel, Clement briefly experimented with children’s lines. “We have done boy’s sizes but only for Mardi Gras of 2025. I am contemplating ordering them for Mardi Gras again this year, but in general, boy’s clothing requires me to recruit an entirely different set of retail partners than those I currently work with.”

Much of the company’s current momentum is tied to the football season. “Currently, we are selling a lot of our new game day collection, which includes Tulane, LSU, and Saints themed gear,” Clement said.

Along also carries a polo shirt that is a tribute to the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Looking ahead, Clement has several product expansions in mind. “We have several new projects in the works including locally themed graphic pocket tees and, potentially, swim suits and hoodies for next summer. The end goal is a full line of men’s clothing from head to toe, and eventually, a brick and mortar here in New Orleans.”

Where to Get Alon Apparel

Alon Apparel is currently available online and at Iron Horse Clothiers (Old Metairie), John’s Tuxedos (Metairie), Pro Shop at TPC of Louisiana (Avondale), Ted & George Men’s Shop at The Rink (Garden District), Alice & Amelia (Uptown), Forever New Orleans (French Quarter), Northlake Outfitters (Slidell), The Royale Oak (Hammond), McLavy Ltd. (Baton Rouge), and Harper’s Haberdashery (Baton Rouge).