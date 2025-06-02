Alo Yoga Opens First Louisiana Location

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – Lakeside Shopping Center, a premier retail destination for the New Orleans metro area, has announced that Alo Yoga, the globally celebrated activewear brand, is now open at Lakeside. The Lakeside location is Alo Yoga’s first location in Louisiana.

Alo Yoga, the Los Angeles-based activewear brand, has garnered a loyal following among fitness enthusiasts, yogis, and style-conscious shoppers for its high-performance, fashion-forward athleisure. Known for seamlessly blending studio-to-street wear, Alo Yoga offers apparel that empowers individuals to look and feel their best—whether they’re hitting the mat, running errands, or meeting friends for coffee.

The new 5,000-square-foot store will be located next to Free People near Center Court, providing a sleek and welcoming space where shoppers can explore Alo’s wide range of leggings, tops, outerwear, and accessories designed with mindful movement and style in mind.

“We are delighted to welcome Alo Yoga to Lakeside,” said Lisa Manzella, General Manager of Lakeside Shopping Center. “As a brand that embodies both style and performance, Alo Yoga speaks to the evolving tastes of our guests who value fashion, wellness, and versatility. Their arrival highlights our continued commitment to enriching the local shopping experience by introducing exclusive, sought-after brands to the New Orleans market. We take great pride in being a destination where our community can discover innovative and first-to-market retailers close to home.”

Lakeside Shopping Center is also excited to share that two popular stores have recently unveiled their newly renovated spaces. Chico’s, located near Mignon Faget in the East Wing, reopened its refreshed store in March, while Victoria’s Secret, situated at Center Court, celebrated the debut of its remodeled store on May 31. These enhancements, alongside the arrival of new brands like Alo Yoga, reinforce Lakeside’s commitment to providing a dynamic and vibrant retail environment for all its guests.

Lakeside Shopping Center

Celebrating 65 years of retail excellence, Lakeside Shopping Center is the premier shopping destination for the New Orleans area and the Gulf Coast region. With over 1.2 million square feet of retail space and more than 100 stores – including anchors like Dillard’s, Macy’s and J.C. Penney – the center offers unparalleled shopping, dining, and entertainment experience for visitors of all ages. For more information, please visit LakesideShopping.